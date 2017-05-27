Downbeat Iannone: If I push, I risk crashing

By Neil Morrison

Andrea Iannone admitted he wasn't pushing the limits of Suzuki's GSX-RR at Le Mans as he risked suffering another DNF as a tough weekend for the Japanese manufacturer resulted in a dismaying, distant tenth place finish.Suzuki had looked forward to racing around the Bugatti Circuit, the scene of its first podium in the hands of Maverick Viñales in 2016 since returning to the MotoGP class the season before. Instead, France was a reality check.Suffering from excessive spinning in the opening laps, as well as a lack of confidence when stopping the bike - those familiar difficulties that have plighted his season to date -, Iannone finished a disappointing 48 seconds behind race winner Viñales.Tenth place may not seem like a disastrous placing, but had Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez not crashed, and Scott Redding, Danilo Petrucci and Aleix Espargaro all suffered mechanical breakdowns, Iannone would have scored just a solitary point.All a dispiriting contrast from this round a year ago, when Viñales finished 14s behind the race winner, and four clear of the highest placed Honda, as, in the Catalan's hands, Suzuki proved it could be competitive at all circuits.“I wasn't pushing at the limit, when I push a little bit more I risk crashing,” said Iannone, who had failed to finish two of the previous four races. “And for me it's very important to finish the race, get some points. And I arrived 10th, I'm not happy about this position but this is the final result. We will see for the future.“We don't have only spin, for us it's very difficult to reduce the speed on the braking point. On the first part of the race with the full tank, we didn't accelerate well and lap by lap but after the first five or six laps we improve, improve, improve acceleration.“This is a little bit strange. It's very important we understand well this situation. But also on the front, for me it's very difficult to brake from the beginning also when I arrive on angle. In entry, the bike not reduces the speed, I arrive always with high speed and I hope we improve in the future.”Do these issues with braking, in turn, make it more difficult to pass other riders? “Yes,” he answered. “Very difficult to overtake, because on the braking point I'm not strong and also when I pick up the bike I lose, especially on the first part of the race for this it's very difficult for us to overtake.”Iannone finds himself 15th in the overall standings. With a home grand prix at Mugello fast approaching, 'The Maniac' takes heart from the fact he has bettered Suzuki's race times from last year.“For sure it was a difficult weekend for us. The situation is difficult but for sure we'll never give up, because we are a great group, a strong group and for sure we try to improve every race, practice by practice and focus for the future. Always we try one more time in the next race.“In every race this year we ride more fast and improve the lap time compared to last year. It's important we improve more, because everybody rides more fast and improved too much, and we haven't improved a lot from last year. [We are] Riding more fast, but we need more.”