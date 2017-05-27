Redding sees positives in French GP weekend

By Neil Morrison

Scott Redding came into the French Grand Prix with a spring in his step, buoyed by improvements made at the post-race test at Jerez. The question was whether those changes would translate to a similar good feeling at Le Mans.Thankfully, for the 24-year old, the opening laps of last weekend's race confirmed his set-up was moving in the right direction. Redding may have retired from a promising eighth place on lap seven, but he was nonetheless took heart from his performance until then.“If we can maintain this, starting the race strong, then it gets easier,” he said. Since Argentina in April, Redding has bemoaned a lack of feeling in the opening laps of the race, and repeatedly complained of his difficulties when stopping the bike with a full tank of fuel.On Thursday before the race, Redding spoke of that blistering hot Monday afternoon at Jerez, when his crew chief had to take a leave of absence, and he managed to improve his lap time toward the end of the session, when track conditions were at their slipperiest.“I've been running a full tank in every practice since Argentina," he said. "But it was still a problem. If the grip comes less, temperature goes up, I can't stop. The wind changes, I can't stop.“So something was telling me chassis wise, a little bit with electronics needed to change. The overall package at the end worked. We found a direction, and then made it work. I can't keep going into races and not showing my potential.“At the end, something clicked. Normally Monday tests, I'm like, 'F**king hell'. But this time, I was like, 'Let's go!' On Sunday night we got a plan. I didn't even come down on Sunday. I knew I had to keep going until Monday night.“I'm really happy I got that opportunity, even though my crew chief got food poisoning. I was crew chief for the last three exits. It was quite weird. One of the exits I came back and he was in the Clinica Mobile.“So I gave a few instructions, went out, and posted my best lap. 'Job's done boys!' It was nice. That's what I say about experience. I don't say, 'It's too soft on the front here.' I say, 'Give me two clicks of preload'. I can say that with confidence.”At the beginning of the race weekend, there was still an element of trepidation. “If this doesn't work…” he said, insinuating he would not know which direction to next take.And while the outcome of the race was not what he had hoped, those opening seven laps, when he was able to follow Dani Pedrosa and Andrea Dovizioso until a small mistake at the final corner, confirmed those feelings.“The whole weekend, I have to say, I'm feeling pretty happy,” Redding said on Sunday. “For the limited dry track time we had I think we worked really well. There were maybe only a couple of small things.“The start of the race for me was definitely better than Jerez. This was definitely something I wanted to work on this weekend. In the long run in the warm-up we felt good. It was what I wanted. We worked a bit on the electronics which helped.“But in the race still in the beginning I just struggled a little bit in sector two. Turn six and seven, Dovi and Pedrosa just had a bit smoother drive. I kind of had the drive, then it would spin, I would get drive, and it would spin again. That was something I could see and want to improve.“I think the direction we're going with the electronics, I know how to adapt that for the future. We just had such a short time and we did the best job we could. In all fairness, the first part of the race I was not so weak. I only lost the guys because I lost the front at the last corner, cutting the curb. Obviously, coming up the straight you lose a lot of time.“I just felt quite strong. I knew I was pulling away [from the riders behind]. I knew it was going to come to me. I knew it was going to get better. I was just holding as long as I could. [I knew] After ten laps I was going to be in my element. Unfortunately we didn't get that far.“I was being too preservative on the brakes. But it was still working. When I started to feel good I pulled away from the guys behind. I could start to feel my rhythm and it was going step-by-step and working well. The changes we made at the test at Jerez, today confirmed to me it's a little bit better.“It's a good start and if we can maintain this – my rhythm through the weekend has been really good – going into Mugello, starting the race strong, then it gets easier. The hard part I've been working on, I've had a bit of confirmation today that shows me it was the right direction.”