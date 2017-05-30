MotoGP »

MotoGP Italy: Zarco: I will continue to dream…

30 May 2017
"I will continue to dream about scoring another podium"
Zarco: I will continue to dream…
MotoGP Italy: Zarco: I will continue to dream…
Johann Zarco is ripping up the rulebook on what a satellite rider can achieve in his first MotoGP season.

After leading his very first premier-class laps in Qatar, the reigning double Moto2 champion battled with the best for top five finishes in Argentina, Austin and Jerez. The Frenchman then continued his rise by soaking up the pressure at his home Le Mans round, qualifying third and finishing a sensational second.

Now the Monster Yamaha Tech 3 star arrives at the iconic Mugello circuit, where he will 'continue to dream'.

"After the finishing on the podium in France, I have a high level of motivation for the Italian GP. Yet, I must keep my feet on the ground because I need to continue learning so that I can understand this bike well in order to finish as strongly as possible in all of the races," said Zarco, now fifth and the top satellite rider in the world championship standings.

"The Mugello circuit is very different when compared to Le Mans because there are a lot of fast corners and we need to use a smooth riding style. There is only one hard braking point which is at the first corner, after the long straight over the hill, and here, the bike moves a lot so it will be very interesting and exciting to experience this on a MotoGP bike.

"For me, the circuit is one that I like because I have achieved some strong results in the past so I want to keep pushing. I will continue to dream about scoring another podium, which would be just fantastic for the Tech3 team and me. The Yamaha has the potential to do this so I will give my all to see how far I can get.”

Team-mate and fellow rookie Jonas Folger is now only rider to have scored points in every race this season, but needs to improve his qualifying form to try and replicate Zarco's heroics.

“I am looking forward to racing at the legendary Mugello circuit because of the track that it is and also because we did a great job in Le Mans," said the German, who finished seventh at Le Mans.

"Unfortunately, my qualifying result in France on Saturday wasn't as high up the grid as what I had hoped for, so I have to try to be more confident over the weekend in Mugello.

"I am fully determined and I will do my best to fight nearer to the front and get a better position on Sunday. Mugello is a great track and the Yamaha suits the nature of the circuit well, so I am really excited and confident about the race in Italy.”

Want more? CLICK HERE for the MotoGP Homepage...



Wednesday MotoGP test action from Barcelona by Crash_net

Tagged as: Folger , Zarco
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Zarco, Vinales, Rossi French MotoGP Race 2017
Nicky Hayden - A tribute
Private testing action from Barcelona
Morning (left) and afternoon (right) lap times from Weds at Barcelona test
Marquez fall at private Barcelona test
Barcelona Circuit of Catalunya chicane final sector
New Catalunya chicane during private test
New chicane in use at Catalunya MotoGP test
Pedrosa, Zarco, Vinales, French MotoGP 2017
Vinales, French MotoGP 2017
Crowd, French MotoGP 2017
Baz, French MotoGP 2017
Rossi, Vinales, French MotoGP 2017
Iannone, French MotoGP 2017
Folger, French MotoGP 2017
Crowd, French MotoGP 2017
Dovizioso, Crutchlow, French MotoGP 2017
Vinales, Zarco, Rossi, French MotoGP 2017

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


CS46

May 30, 2017 9:41 AM

Nakasone: Here's hoping that the 2nd Yamaha factory rider goes fishing next year so the seat goes to Zarco.
Vinales has just come to a good bike this year, it would be cruel to replace him with Zarco. Give him some more time and he will be ur favorite...

Paddles

May 30, 2017 11:06 AM

The real story here is how the regulations have closed the gap between the 'factory' and 'satellite' teams. The best teams will always have the best riders but now there's a glimmer of hope for a good rider on a satellite bike to upset the establishment, it's bloody awesome!


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 