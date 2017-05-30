Zarco: I will continue to dream…

Johann Zarco is ripping up the rulebook on what a satellite rider can achieve in his first MotoGP season.After leading his very first premier-class laps in Qatar, the reigning double Moto2 champion battled with the best for top five finishes in Argentina, Austin and Jerez. The Frenchman then continued his rise by soaking up the pressure at his home Le Mans round, qualifying third and finishing a sensational second.Now the Monster Yamaha Tech 3 star arrives at the iconic Mugello circuit, where he will 'continue to dream'."After the finishing on the podium in France, I have a high level of motivation for the Italian GP. Yet, I must keep my feet on the ground because I need to continue learning so that I can understand this bike well in order to finish as strongly as possible in all of the races," said Zarco, now fifth and the top satellite rider in the world championship standings."The Mugello circuit is very different when compared to Le Mans because there are a lot of fast corners and we need to use a smooth riding style. There is only one hard braking point which is at the first corner, after the long straight over the hill, and here, the bike moves a lot so it will be very interesting and exciting to experience this on a MotoGP bike."For me, the circuit is one that I like because I have achieved some strong results in the past so I want to keep pushing. I will continue to dream about scoring another podium, which would be just fantastic for the Tech3 team and me. The Yamaha has the potential to do this so I will give my all to see how far I can get.”Team-mate and fellow rookie Jonas Folger is now only rider to have scored points in every race this season, but needs to improve his qualifying form to try and replicate Zarco's heroics.“I am looking forward to racing at the legendary Mugello circuit because of the track that it is and also because we did a great job in Le Mans," said the German, who finished seventh at Le Mans."Unfortunately, my qualifying result in France on Saturday wasn't as high up the grid as what I had hoped for, so I have to try to be more confident over the weekend in Mugello."I am fully determined and I will do my best to fight nearer to the front and get a better position on Sunday. Mugello is a great track and the Yamaha suits the nature of the circuit well, so I am really excited and confident about the race in Italy.”