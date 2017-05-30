MotoGP »

MotoGP Italy: Michelin: A clear direction for the year

30 May 2017
"We are happy with this decision because it again gives us a clear direction for the year"
Tyres will again be a talking point at this weekend's Italian MotoGP, following the decision to switch back to the stiffer front construction, as used at Valencia 2016.

This different carcass will be available in soft (white band), medium (no band) and hard (yellow band) compounds and this will be the direction of the construction as the season progresses.

The medium will be an asymmetric design with the right-hand shoulder having a harder compound.

"This race will see us changing the construction of the front tyre to a stiffer version from what we have used so far this year," said Michelin Motorsport Two-Wheel Manager Piero Taramasso. "We had a request from several riders to test this tyre again after the decision had been made following the pre-season tests to use the current spec.

"So we supplied it at the recent Jerez test for a comparison – this stiffer construction tyre was originally used with a lot of success at the final race last season in Valencia and partly in the winter tests along with the current one, so the riders already had knowledge of it.

"Following this test all riders and teams were consulted by Dorna and a majority decision was taken to introduce this tyre from Mugello and onwards for the rest of the season. We are happy with this decision because it again gives us a clear direction for the year, and again highlights how Michelin is working to give the best solutions for the MotoGP field.”

The rear Michelins will feature both symmetric and asymmetric designs. The soft (white band) will have the single compound across its design, while the medium (no band) and hard (yellow band) will have a harder right-hand-side.

