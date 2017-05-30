Miller 'looking good' after hand and knee scans

After sitting out the private Barcelona test to allow his Le Mans injuries to heal, Jack Miller is 'looking good' for this weekend's Italian MotoGP.The Marc VDS Honda rider suffered a terrifying accident in final practice for the French Grand Prix, but went on to equal his best result of the season with eighth place in the race.But the 22-year-old Australian opted to sit out a two-day MotoGP test in Barcelona to allow his right hand and right knee, both of which were swollen following his FP4 accident, time to heal."As soon as I got home from Le Mans I had a scan on the hand and the knee just to make sure there was nothing broken and since then I've been working with the physiotherapist to reduce the swelling in both," Miller said."I've been doing a lot of cycling this week, but I also managed to get out on the supermotard and had no problems with the hand or the knee, so it's looking good for the weekend ahead."Mugello is one of those special circuits on the calendar and like a lot of other riders I really enjoy racing there. With the long straights it's a bit of a horsepower track, but it's also one that demands a lot of confidence in the front, and we've made big steps in this area since the start of the season."This means we should be able to make up in the corners and in the fast changes of direction what we lose down the straights, so I'm confident another top ten finish is a realistic goal for us this weekend."Team-mate Tito Rabat, a season-best eleventh in the Le Mans race, was able to test at Barcelona."Mugello promises be a interesting weekend for me after the result in Le Mans and the two days of testing in Barcelona," he said. "We know where we need to improve; in the race our results are steadily getting better, but it is in practice and qualifying where we need to focus our attention now, especially when conditions are changeable as they were in Le Mans."At the moment it's taking me too long to adapt to mixed conditions and find my rhythm and this is something we need to improve. Mugello is a special circuit, very fast, very technical and very demanding of both bikes and riders. Physically it's tough, but you never really feel tired because the track is just so much fun to race on. It's one of my favourite circuits and one where I've had some success in the past, so this weekend can't come soon enough for me."