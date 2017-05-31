Rossi set for medical test at Mugello, 'pain still severe'

Valentino Rossi will need to pass a fitness test set by the medical team at Mugello to get the green light to race at his home MotoGP round having been in hospital after a motocross accident.The Movistar Yamaha MotoGP rider was admitted into the Ospedale Infermi hospital in Rimini last Friday night after suffering mild thoracic and abdominal trauma as the result of a motocross training accident.Rossi was released from hospital to continue his recovery from home on Saturday and is determined to be ready for the Italian MotoGP in order to bounce back from his fall on the final lap at Le Mans when battling Maverick Vinales for the victory two weeks ago.Rossi's Movistar Yamaha MotoGP team has confirmed the Italian will need to pass a fitness test at Mugello on Thursday before being allowed to race this weekend but 'the Doctor' seems cautiously optimistic of being declared fit to race.“Unfortunately I crashed while I was training on a motocross bike,” Rossi said. “The pain in the abdomen and in the chest is still severe. Fortunately, my condition is improving day by day and this allows me to think a bit more positively about the Mugello weekend.“My desire to be at the start of the Italian GP is so strong and I'm working on recovering as soon as possible. It will not be easy but I still have a few days to continue the treatment.“On Thursday I will have to do the medical check-up to get the OK to go on the track. If all is well, I will ride my YZR-M1 on Friday to really understand my condition. I will do my best to be on track Sunday, for sure.”Massimo Meregalli, Movistar Yamaha MotoGP's team manager, has echoed his rider's sentiments and says the team will monitor Rossi's condition each day."It is an important weekend for Valentino," Meregalli said. "Unfortunately, he had a motocross accident last week, but he is on the mend."He is really motivated to take part in his home Grand Prix as his condition improves day by day."Rossi will be aiming for his first MotoGP home win since 2008, having set a record of seven back-to-back premier class victories at Mugello between 2002 and 2008. Rossi has also claimed three third place finishes (2009, 2014 and 2015), a 250cc win in 1999, a 250cc second place in 1998 and a 125cc win in 1997.