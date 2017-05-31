Victory crucial at Mugello, says Vinales

Maverick Vinales says victory at Mugello in Italy this weekend is 'crucial' in his bid to win the MotoGP World Championship.Vinales returned to the top of the title standings after claiming his third win of the season at Le Mans in France, where team-mate Valentino Rossi slid out on the final lap as he battled with the Spaniard for the lead.The 22-year-old holds an advantage of 17 points over Repsol Honda's Dani Pedrosa heading into the sixth round of the championship and Vinales is feeling confident of his chances on the Movistar Yamaha.“After the race in Le Mans I could only say that I'm so happy and so pleased, the team was working at an incredible high level and I'm sure that we will continue like that. We have a really good bike for a circuit like Mugello, with a really good grip, and we have to make the most of that,” Vinales said.“With the championship being as competitive as it is, the next rounds will be all-decisive and it will be crucial to take the victory in Mugello, for sure I will keep fighting. We are going to push at our 100% and we'll try to do our best, as always.”Vinales has previously won at Mugello in the Moto3 class in 2012 and has also finished on the rostrum twice in third place in the 125cc class in 2011 and again in Moto3 in 2013. He finished sixth in last year's race on the Ecstar Suzuki but Vinales has much bigger ambitions this season and will expect to be right in the frame for victory on Sunday.