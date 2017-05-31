Bautista: Our luck has to change soon

Alvaro Bautista is hoping his luck will change this weekend at Mugello as the Aspar Ducati rider aims to put recent disappointments behind him.Bautista came off on the first lap at Le Mans and also registered a DNF at Jerez in Spain. He scored a solitary world championship point in Austin after finishing 15th but the Spaniard hoped to bounce back this weekend in Italy.“Our luck has to change at Mugello. I think we are working well but after the last race in France I was feeling down for a couple of days because I couldn't believe we had come away with nothing from another weekend,” said Bautista, who participated in a two-day test at Catalunya last week.“The best way to deal with bad thoughts is to get back on the bike so the two-day test in Barcelona was good for me. It was a positive test, we were able to try out a lot of things that could be helpful over the coming races. Now we can think about Italy and Mugello, which is a difficult track with a lot of direction changes but it is nice and very fast.“It is one of the most enjoyable circuits to ride on a MotoGP bike. Our objective is to keep working in the same way, to try and rediscover the feeling we had in previous races and finish the job off on Sunday,” he added.“We have to find a set-up on Friday that allows me to be comfortable and to enjoy riding the bike.”Bautista says his key target is to improve his performance in qualifying on the GP16, which he has identified as his weak point so far this season.“The main objective is to improve on our qualifying performance because I think that is where we are most struggling. If we can get a little higher up the grid we can save ourselves some problems at critical moments,” he said.“I am motivated and excited to do well after the last few rounds, when luck has not been on our side. We will keep working and keep fighting to show our full potential.”His team-mate, Karel Abraham, didn't feel the test at Catalunya provided the answers he was looking for as the turning issues with his Ducati remain, but the Czech rider is confident Mugello will play to the strengths of the Desmosedici.“I am really looking forward to Mugello. We go to the Italian Grand Prix on the back of a couple of days of testing in Barcelona, which didn't go as well as we hoped, but we are ready to enjoy one of the best circuits for the Ducati and for me,” said Abraham.“I like Mugello, it is one of my favourites because of the fast corners and the top speeds you can reach. Over the past few days I have been able to continue my physical preparations in the gym and on the bicycle so I should be even more fit when we arrive in Mugello.”