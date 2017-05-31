Binder confirmed for Mugello return after arm injury

Moto2 rookie and reigning Moto3 world champion Brad Binder will make his comeback from injury at Mugello after missing the past three rounds for Ajo KTM after surgery on a broken arm.Binder initially injured his arm during testing towards the end of 2016 and after riding through the pain during the opening two rounds of his maiden Moto2 campaign, including a ninth place finish in Argentina, the South African has missed the last three rounds recovering from surgery to fix the broken arm.After watching the past three races from home, Binder is raring to go on his return to the Ajo KTM squad at Mugello but concedes he will still not be 100% fit after his third surgery on his arm despite being 'ready to compete'.“Being able to compete again after my injury feels great, as it has been a very long few weeks watching the races from home,” Binder said. “I'm happy, because after the third operation I think we have taken an important step forward and I feel that my arm is healing correctly; after the other surgeries I found rehab a little harder.“It is clear that I am not yet at 100% physically, but I think I am ready to compete. Mugello is a circuit where I have always enjoyed riding. I got my first podium there in the Red Bull Rookies Cup and a victory in Moto3 last year. It's a track that has always been pretty good for me, but this weekend, on my return, I just want to test how my arm is and see where we are.”Binder currently sits 19th in the Moto2 riders' championship thanks to his ninth place finish in Argentina but can take confidence from team-mate Miguel Oliveria's results from the Ajo KTM team having taken two podiums, pole position in Argentina and is fourth in the riders' standings after the opening five rounds.