Morbidelli dreaming of home glory

Franco Morbidelli is dreaming of a home win in front of his home fans as the Moto2 World Championship leader aims to stretch his title advantage at Mugello.EG 0,0 Marc VDS rider has dominated the series so far this year with four wins from five races to open a cushion of 20 points at the top over Thomas Luthi.“It would be wrong to say that Mugello is just another race, because it's far from that. For the first time this season we are racing in Italy in front of my home crowd and you can feel them pushing you, especially when you're on track,” Morbidelli said.“What is true though is that our approach to this race will be the same as for every other race, as we know this works and it's won us a lot of races this season. The approach will be important this weekend as Mugello is a fast track, with many fast changes of direction; it's physically demanding and also very technical in places.”The Italian rider acknowledges that Mugello has not been his strongest track in the past but he will be going all out to set the record straight on Sunday.“We head there in good shape, which is important because this is a track at which I haven't been particularly fast in the past. This is something I hope to change this weekend, so that we come away with a good result and more points on Sunday.”His team-mate, Alex Marquez, is the only other rider to win in Moto2 this season after his victory at Jerez in Spain. He fractured the fifth metatarsal in his left foot in a free practice spill but still managed to secure fourth place at Le Mans as he moved up to third in the standings, just 18 points behind Luthi and 38 points adrift of series leader Morbidelli.“Le Mans isn't a track that really suits my riding style, so I was happy to come away from there with a fourth place finish and enough points to move me up to third in the championship,” he said.“Mugello though, with its fast corners and flowing nature, is a track I enjoy racing at a lot and I'm really looking forward to the weekend ahead. The injury to my foot is much improved; it's still not fully healed but I'm confident that it won't cause me any problems on the bike and that I will be able to push for a good result and, hopefully, the podium.”