Iannone aiming to shine at 'my circuit'

Andrea Iannone is quietly confident he can rise to the occasion at his home Grand Prix at Mugello in Italy.Iannone finished on the rostrum for Ducati last year and the Italian hopes he can produce something special again on the Ecstar Suzuki on Sunday.“Mugello is one of the best tracks for me. I have won many times here in my career, and last year I had one of my best races ever. Having the support of the Italian fans is incredible,” he said.“It's going to be one of the most emotional rounds of the championship. This is my track, and I really hope for a great weekend. We still have many unknowns that can use to realise our potential, and so we continue to work to have a very good race for my circuit.”Sylvain Guintoli will once again fill in for the injured Alex Rins and the French rider is thrilled to have the chance to ride the GSX-RR MotoGP bike at Mugello.“After a very exciting return to MotoGP with the GSX-RR in Le Mans, I hope we can build on this experience to improve the pace. Mugello has always been one of my favourites,” Guintoli said.“I am so happy to be able to race again on this fantastic track. Also, it will be a very special feeling to again experience the exclusively MotoGP top speed in the main straight.”