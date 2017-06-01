MotoGP »

Folger signs Monster Yamaha Tech 3 deal for 2018

1 June 2017
Jonas Folger will remain in the Monster Yamaha Tech 3 fold for the 2018 MotoGP world championship after announcing a new one-year deal.
The German rider is enjoying his rookie MotoGP campaign, and is the only rider on the grid to score points in every race so far this season, which led to Tech 3 snapping up his signature for 2018 alongside the already-signed Johann Zarco.

Folger is thrilled to secure a 2018 deal so early in the season and is confident of making performance progress over the next few rounds with his future secured.

“I am really happy about continuing with Hervé and the awesome Monster Yamaha Tech3 team for 2018,” Folger said. “So far this year, I am very pleased with the performances that we have produced, including the pre-season tests, but there is much more to come from me. For the rest of 2017 as well as next year, I believe that we can carry on progressing and making solid strides forward.

“I'm already excited to see what we can do in the next months together and so, I have to thank the boss and everyone involved at Tech3 for what they have done so far, and for having faith in me, and I will always give my absolute all on the Yamaha YZR-M1.”

Monster Yamaha Tech 3 boss Herve Poncharal says the German is doing 'a superb job' as a rookie and feels he has much more to give now the pressure of a deal for next year is resolved.

“Just two weeks after the announcement that Johann Zarco will remain with us for the 2018 season, we are really pleased to confirm that Jonas Folger has also signed for another year with the Monster Yamaha Tech3 team,” Poncharal said. “I am delighted to retain Jonas and he has been doing a great job on the Yamaha so far. He has finished all five races in the points, and only once outside of the top ten.

“For sure, everyone is very impressed with his team-mate Johann and there may be a bit more attention on him, but we cannot forget that Jonas is doing a superb job as a rookie. Our German rider is fast, safe, is keen to learn and I know his potential and I am very confident that he can achieve what we are all expecting.

“A rider always performs better when there is less weight on his shoulders and they have their future sorted for the following season. So this news will help Jonas to concentrate 100% without any distractions and again, I am fully confident that he will reward the team, Yamaha and our sponsors with some great results. He is a very strong asset for Tech3 and we are really happy and proud to have him with us for another year.”
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: 2017 , Folger , Zarco
