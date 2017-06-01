MotoGP »

MotoGP Italy: Valentino Rossi declared fit to ride

1 June 2017
Valentino Rossi declared fit to ride
MotoGP Italy: Valentino Rossi declared fit to ride
Valentino Rossi has been declared fit to participate in this weekend's Italian MotoGP.

Earlier this afternoon the nine-time World Champion underwent a routine medical check-up at the Autodromo del Mugello, following last week's motocross training accident.

FIM Medical Director, Dr Giancarlo Di Filippo, the Chief Medical Officer of the Mugello Circuit, Dr Remo Barbagli and the MotoGP Medical Director, Dr Angel Charte have found Rossi to be in a suitable condition to take part in his home Grand Prix, starting with tomorrow's free practice sessions.

Rossi spent a night in hospital after suffering mild thoracic and abdominal trauma, following a motocross training accident last Thursday.

Although passed technically fit to ride, the main concern is how the pain Rossi is experiencing in his chest and abdomen - the result of slight liver and kidney lesions - will affect him on the bike.

Want more? CLICK HERE for the MotoGP Homepage...



Top 10 Valentino Rossi Helmet Designs by Crash_net

Tagged as: Valentino Rossi
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Rossi, French MotoGP, 2017
Morbidelli, Dovizioso, Pedrosa, Vinales, Zarco, Italian MotoGP 2017
Pedrosa, Italian MotoGP 2017
Pedrosa, Italian MotoGP 2017
Zarco, Italian MotoGP 2017
Iannone, leaving early, Italian MotoGP 2017
Iannone, Italian MotoGP 2017
Pedrosa, Italian MotoGP 2017
Zarco, Iannone, Italian MotoGP 2017
Vinales, Italian MotoGP 2017
Iannone, Italian MotoGP 2017
Zarco, Italian MotoGP 2017
Dovizioso, Italian MotoGP 2017
Dovizioso, Italian MotoGP 2017
Pedrosa, Italian MotoGP 2017
Vinales, Italian MotoGP 2017
Zarco, Italian MotoGP 2017
Zarco, Italian MotoGP 2017

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


bluefresh

June 01, 2017 3:01 PM

et77m: It doesn't matter - he is not gonna win anyway -
yes it does matter.. win or not,. real motogp fans doesnt really care about the result.. unlike 13 yo fans who only cheering the winner.. today they cheering MM because he is a WC.. then tomorrow MV.. next year who knows..


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 