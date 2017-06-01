Valentino Rossi declared fit to ride

Valentino Rossi has been declared fit to participate in this weekend's Italian MotoGP.
Earlier this afternoon the nine-time World Champion underwent a routine medical check-up at the Autodromo del Mugello, following last week's motocross training accident.
FIM Medical Director, Dr Giancarlo Di Filippo, the Chief Medical Officer of the Mugello Circuit, Dr Remo Barbagli and the MotoGP Medical Director, Dr Angel Charte have found Rossi to be in a suitable condition to take part in his home Grand Prix, starting with tomorrow's free practice sessions.
Rossi spent a night in hospital after suffering mild thoracic and abdominal trauma, following a motocross training accident last Thursday.
Although passed technically fit to ride, the main concern is how the pain Rossi is experiencing in his chest and abdomen - the result of slight liver and kidney lesions - will affect him on the bike.
