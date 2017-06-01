Lorenzo: Victory ‘difficult… but it can happen’

By Neil Morrison

Jorge Lorenzo has not ruled out the possibility of winning his first Italian Grand Prix while competing for Ducati, but admits the task could be difficult after a topsy-turvy start to life with the Bologna factory.The Majorcan has come to call upon the 3.2-mile Italian track for strong results in recent years, while a Ducati rider has finished on the podium on the past two occasions. Furthermore, only Marc Marquez was quicker than Lorenzo at a recent private test.Asked whether he felt the track, located on lush Tuscan hillsides, could represent his best chance of challenging for 25 points so far in 2017, Lorenzo said, “You know, everything can happen. You always need to go out there with a winning mentality, but yeah, it's possible. Difficult but can happen.“We got some settings that can also help, I believe, in Mugello, so we will start with this tomorrow, yeah. Some other new things on the bike that can probably help us, let's see it's a little bit more. A little bit more from me and the bike, we can be much faster than in the test here.”A recent private test at Montmeló allowed Lorenzo and team-mate Andrea Dovizioso to sample factory parts aimed at solving the GP17's well known turning woes.Unable to go into specifics, the 30-year old admitted he had used a possible chassis component at the test, but without conclusive results.“We tried something like that in Montmelo and I didn't feel so much that the good points overtook the negative points,” he said. “So for the moment I will keep with the standard one and I will be waiting for the new ones in the future.”On facing the pressure that comes with riding for Ducati in front of fervent home support, Lorenzo added, “Obviously, on Sunday you are nervous, you cannot avoid that, even if you are 200 years in MotoGP, you will be always nervous. You have so much knowledge and experience, you're nervous on Sunday.“But I will not have any extra pressure for riding here, like other tracks. Pressure can be positive, can make you more alert, can make you more pushing - you have to control this pressure and I think we'll be okay, I believe in my capacities and I will try to do the best I can on Sunday."