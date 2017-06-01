MotoGP »

MotoGP Italy: Lorenzo: Victory ‘difficult… but it can happen’

1 June 2017
Jorge Lorenzo believes a victory fight is within the realms of possibility, as he prepares for his first Italian Grand Prix as a Ducati rider.
Lorenzo: Victory ‘difficult… but it can happen’
MotoGP Italy: Lorenzo: Victory ‘difficult… but it can happen’
Jorge Lorenzo has not ruled out the possibility of winning his first Italian Grand Prix while competing for Ducati, but admits the task could be difficult after a topsy-turvy start to life with the Bologna factory.

The Majorcan has come to call upon the 3.2-mile Italian track for strong results in recent years, while a Ducati rider has finished on the podium on the past two occasions. Furthermore, only Marc Marquez was quicker than Lorenzo at a recent private test.

Asked whether he felt the track, located on lush Tuscan hillsides, could represent his best chance of challenging for 25 points so far in 2017, Lorenzo said, “You know, everything can happen. You always need to go out there with a winning mentality, but yeah, it's possible. Difficult but can happen.

“We got some settings that can also help, I believe, in Mugello, so we will start with this tomorrow, yeah. Some other new things on the bike that can probably help us, let's see it's a little bit more. A little bit more from me and the bike, we can be much faster than in the test here.”

A recent private test at Montmeló allowed Lorenzo and team-mate Andrea Dovizioso to sample factory parts aimed at solving the GP17's well known turning woes.

Unable to go into specifics, the 30-year old admitted he had used a possible chassis component at the test, but without conclusive results.

“We tried something like that in Montmelo and I didn't feel so much that the good points overtook the negative points,” he said. “So for the moment I will keep with the standard one and I will be waiting for the new ones in the future.”

On facing the pressure that comes with riding for Ducati in front of fervent home support, Lorenzo added, “Obviously, on Sunday you are nervous, you cannot avoid that, even if you are 200 years in MotoGP, you will be always nervous. You have so much knowledge and experience, you're nervous on Sunday.

“But I will not have any extra pressure for riding here, like other tracks. Pressure can be positive, can make you more alert, can make you more pushing - you have to control this pressure and I think we'll be okay, I believe in my capacities and I will try to do the best I can on Sunday."

By Neil Morrison


Want more? CLICK HERE for the MotoGP Homepage...






Top 10 Valentino Rossi Helmet Designs by Crash_net

Tagged as: Lorenzo , Andrea Dovizioso , Valentino Rossi , Marquez , 2017
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Lorenzo, Dall`Igna, French MotoGP 2017
Arenas, Dalla Porta, Italian Moto3 2017
Arenas, Italian Moto3 2017
Arenas, Italian Moto3 2017
Arenas, Italian Moto3 2017
Arenas, Italian Moto3 2017
Arenas, Dalla Porta, Italian Moto3 2017
Arenas, Dalla Porta, Italian Moto3 2017
Arenas, Dalla Porta, Italian Moto3 2017
Morbidelli, Italian Moto2 2017
Morbidelli, Italian Moto2 2017
Morbidelli, Italian Moto2 2017
Morbidelli, Dovizioso, Pedrosa, Vinales, Zarco, Italian MotoGP 2017
Pedrosa, Italian MotoGP 2017
Pedrosa, Italian MotoGP 2017
Zarco, Italian MotoGP 2017
Iannone, leaving early, Italian MotoGP 2017
Iannone, Italian MotoGP 2017

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 