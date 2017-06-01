Petrucci developing different Ducati engine

By Peter McLaren

Pramac's Danilo Petrucci may have a Ducati GP17, but it's not exactly the same spec as that used by factory stars Jorge Lorenzo and Andrea Dovizioso.As part of the deal to have the latest machinery, Petrucci is responsible for testing new parts, most notably a different engine: "I'm still working with this engine and we are still not ready to give it to the factory guys."Ducati test rider Michele Pirro, making a wild-card appearance at this weekend's Italian MotoGP, will also be putting mileage on the 'new' engine."Michele Pirro has a bike similar to mine, I don't know which parts are same and which are new. For sure the engine is the new one, like mine," Petrucci said. "Dovizioso and Lorenzo will try something regarding chassis and electronics [this weekend]."Exactly what is different with Petrucci's engine is a closely guarded secret. But if - as Petrucci suggested - the plan is for it to be 'given' to the factory riders later this season, any changes must be outside of the engine homologation rules.In other words, things like the throttle body, the exhaust...Asked about the difference between his GP17 engine and that of the factory team riders when on track, Petrucci replied:"Following Jorge, the lap time was the same but the lines very different so it is hard to say exactly. He opened the throttle very early and was more flowing than me. If you open the throttle just two tenths earlier you gain all the way down the straight, so maybe for this reason there are some small differences with the engine."I have some different parts, but I think the power of the engine is the same."The price for doing such development work is that Petrucci suffered reliability problems in winter testing and has been forced to retire in two of the five races so far."I think I did one-third of the kilometres of the others during the pre-season tests," he said. "Le Mans was the second time this year that I have to stop the bike [in a race]. The coincidence was that I was always with Lorenzo when my bike stopped... I'm joking! But it's a shame because in Qatar I was in 8th place, at Le Mans I was 7th, so I could be sixth maybe in the world championship."Instead Petrucci is eleventh in the standings, equal on points with team-mate Scott Redding, whom Petrucci outscored last season to get the GP17. Redding is using the older GP16."The GP16 is still very very competitive because all the teams know how it works and have for sure a lot of solutions," Petrucci said."If I had a GP16 I would have less parts to try, could only concentrate on set-up, so at the moment we have no advantage to have a new bike. But this is only the first part of the championship and I think our potential is bigger with the GP17."I need to do a good weekend here, especially because we have to start talking about next year."Petrucci has finished 7th-8th-7th in the races he has finished this season.