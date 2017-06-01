‘Never think Rossi is down!’

By Neil Morrison

Recovering from internal bruising and 'severe' pain he may be, but a selection of MotoGP's leading lights have refused to rule Valentino Rossi out of Sunday contention, as the 38-year old prepares for his 22nd Italian Grand Prix at Mugello.Rossi was only given the green light to compete in his home race on Thursday afternoon after he was hospitalised by a painful collision with his motocross machine when he fell while training seven days ago.The Italian will not be riding at full fitness throughout the weekend, but Johann Zarco, a podium finisher in his last outing in Le Mans, believes his intimate experience of the track and Yamaha's M1 should negate any physical obstacles that come in his way.“With the experience that he has; to know the bike perfectly; to know the track perfectly – he can manage the practice tomorrow, try to rest the energy and for sure he can surprise us in the race,” said the Frenchman, before saying, “Never think that Rossi is down!”Rossi's team-mate Maverick Viñales was another to talk up the Italian's chances, stating the energy transmitted by an enthusiastic home support can push him on to a sterling result.“For sure he's going to try,” said Viñales, the current championship leader by 17 points. “If he's not at 100 percent then the fans are going to make him [ride] at 100 percent. It's something important.“We hope that Valentino can recover and can be at 100 percent for the race. It's something that we hope; that no one gets injured. For sure he's going to be there.“It's his home track. He's going to push for that. He can be strong. Let's see how it goes but if he's not at 100 percent for sure all the fans can make him go at the limit.”Dani Pedrosa was another rider to be asked about Rossi's weekend potential. While the Spaniard believes the physical demands of Mugello's high speed layout will be a hindrance, the nine-time world champion's will in front of a home crowd can push him on.“I don't exactly the situation but for sure it's his home GP,” said Pedrosa. “[There are] A lot of fans and he knows the track very well. But MotoGP is always a very hard race too so at this moment we don't know. We'll see in the practice but for sure the will to be there is there so why not?”