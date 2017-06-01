MotoGP »

MotoGP Italy: Marquez gets confidence back

1 June 2017
"Many crashes I had, I didn't understand"
Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez has been able to rebuild his confidence in the front of his RC213V since the switch to the stiffer Michelin front tyre.

The older design will be raced for the first time in 2017 this weekend at Mugello - riders having voting to change the design after a test at Jerez.

Marquez, who suffered his second DNF of the season when he fell last time at Le Mans, then got further pre-Mugello laps on the revised tyre during a private test at Barcelona.

"One of the main items for me is try to get back that front feeling, because it's something that I'm missing this first part of the season," confessed the Repsol Honda rider.

"Many crashes that I had, I didn't understand, and already at the Montmelo test, we tried that front tyre and I started to come back with my normal riding style.

"In Montmelo it looks like we are getting that confidence back. I don't want to say faster or slower, because in the end, the speed is there [on both tyres]. But at minimum try to understand the front tyre better."

Marquez, who lost to Jorge Lorenzo by just 0.019s during a thrilling photo finish in last year's Italian race, believes his RCV is in better shape.

"Last year was a great weekend, second place here was good, but I look forward to being a little bit faster this year, and on the side of electronics, I think we arrive better than last year.

"We will see during the weekend where we can arrive, if we can fight for the victory, for the podium, but of course the target is to try to fight for the victory on Sunday."

Marquez has slipped to fourth in the world championship, 27 points behind Yamaha's Maverick Vinales.

By Peter McLaren



