MotoGP Italy: Vinales identifies room for improvement

1 June 2017
The MotoGP championship leader feels he can learn from the riding styles of Jorge Lorenzo and Johann Zarco as he seeks to better his feeling with Yamaha's M1.
If rivals had thought Maverick Viñales opening haul of three wins from five races in 2017 signified the reaching of his peak aboard Yamaha's M1 could be disappointed, as the Catalan identified his current weakness, something he believes is "important and positive."

Viñales believes he still has some way to go if we wishes to extract the maximum from Yamaha's sweet handling chassis, and pointed toward rookie sensation Johann Zarco's means of stopping and approaching a corner as evidence that there is still much to learn.

The 22-year old leads the MotoGP world standings by 17 points and also feels his access to Jorge Lorenzo's data from previous years of the Majorcan riding the M1 can also aid his quest to conquer the 3.2-mile circuit for the first time in the premier class.

“It will be difficult,” began Viñales, winner last time out in France. “I know we are in a good moment. we know our bike can be really good here. After Le Mans, where we improve a little bit the bike, still we have many things to learn.

“I still have to improve the riding style. Still it's not 100 percent suited to the Yamaha. I can improve so that's something to prove here. It's a track I like a lot. I've always been fast [here]. I hope we can have good weather and we can work really good for the race.”

On studying Lorenzo's data, Viñales continued: “I have to copy his riding style because here he was always really fast! I check many races and he was always at the front. I think we have good data for him.

“We have to learn and try to make his lines. It's important to be strong this weekend, make a good qualifying and push from the first lap.”

Viñales' comments may be met with some alarm as he arrives in Mugello with breathing space atop the championship standings, thanks to majestic wins in Qatar, Argentina and France.

Furthermore, the 22-year old topped each of the four official preseason tests and had the pace to challenge for the win in Texas, before a first lap spill dashed his hopes.

Always intense and fiercely analytical, Viñales earmarked his means of braking as an area that can be improved in the coming weeks.

“Sometimes I'm too hard on the brakes,” he noted. “I go too far with the brakes. Sometimes I need to release the brakes earlier, go in and just make corner speed. It's something good with the Yamaha.

“You know, some corners it works. Some corners no. I have to try and use both riding styles. It's going to be good. When I can do that I will make another step so I'm quite happy about that. Johann is really good at that. He was braking really early, making the bike go with a lot of speed in the corner.

“It's something good. He can use the soft tyre because of that. We have to learn still. Sure, I'm not 100 percent on the bike. Physically, yes, but not [my style]. That's something really important and positive.”

