Morbidelli ‘still working’ on MotoGP prospects

By Neil Morrison

Moto2 championship leader Franco Morbidelli has revealed he is “still working” on a possible deal to take him to the MotoGP class in 2018, but stated he remains unsure of a specific "detail" that would see him become a premier class rider.22-year old Morbidelli has excelled in the intermediate class in 2017, winning four of the opening five races and is a name that is regularly linked with premier class berths for the'18 season.Marc VDS team boss Michael Bartholemy told Crash.net in April that an agreement exists between team and rider that states Morbidelli will have a place in its MotoGP outfit, should he win this year's championship.Bartholemy also revealed Morbidelli may be allowed out of this agreement should one of MotoGP's five other factories express an interest, and offer him a deal with this marquee.With that in mind, the Italian has clearly set his sights on achieving “good results” in Moto2, which should ensure a spot in the premier class.“I really would like to go to MotoGP next year but we're still working on that," he said at Mugello. "Still, I don't know any detail. I'm just focussed on my job. My job is to make good results in Moto2 so I can get a good place in MotoGP, a good bike in MotoGP or good treatment in MotoGP. So we'll see.”Morbidelli arrives at his home grand prix at Mugello 20 points clear of second placed Thomas Luthi. Speaking of his season to date, he said, “We did a great start."I'm really happy about that. I couldn't ask for any better… actually, maybe to not crash in Jerez. But you know, you always do mistakes. Now we arrive here. It's a track that I've never been fast at during my career so it's important to be fast also here.“It was a really good feeling to win in Le Mans. I wasn't expecting that. I was not fast in the warm-up and I was just looking to finish the race, get some good points and arrive at the end of the race. As soon as I started I felt a good feeling and had a good rhythm, and thought, 'Why not go for the win?' Finally I got that win and it was a great feeling and a great moment.“About the pressure of the home GP, it's always like that. It's different to the home GP because you know a lot of people here. There are a lot of people pushing you and a lot of events, stuff like that. But I think the skill of a good rider is to manage the pressure of a home GP and do good in a home GP.“There are many, many people [that can challenge]. Also the two Forward riders are really fast here. It will be hard. It will be important to get some points, get a good start and stay with the front guys.”