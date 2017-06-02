Cal Crutchlow decides against Suzuka

By Peter McLaren

Cal Crutchlow was offered a 'fantastic deal' to compete in this year's Suzuka 8 Hours endurance race, but decided against it due to the hectic schedule it would create alongside MotoGP.Speaking on Thursday at Mugello, the LCR Honda rider declared:"I would like to do Suzuka, I have been asked to do Suzuka - I was offered a fantastic deal to go and do Suzuka. I know who is doing Suzuka for Honda, but I just don't have time."My team want me to concentrate on racing in MotoGP, not Superbikes. Honda want me to go, but in the end we took the choice with Honda that I won't be attending this year."We're just too busy. With the testing, we worked out that in the summer break I'd be home for three days. After Suzuka, I'd have one day at home and then have to go directly to the next GP in Brno."Moto2 star Takaaki Nakagami, tipped to be Crutchlow's team-mate at LCR next season, is confirmed as part of the official HARC-PRO Honda Suzuka team. Perhaps Honda WorldSBK rider Stefan Bradl could also attend?The 2017 event takes place on July 28-30, during the MotoGP summer break - albeit with practice for the Czech MotoGP starting just five days later.Yamaha has won the event for the past two years. Bradley Smith and Pol Espargaro were part of the winning team in 2015, with Espargaro returning again in 2016. However both have now switched from Yamaha to KTM in MotoGP.Crutchlow, who was wearing a bandage on his wrist, added:"I just have some pain in my wrist, which I'm recovering from, nothing special. It should be ok over the weekend. I don't really want to elaborate."If I don't stop at Turn 1 going at 350kph, then you might know that something is up, but I'm not worried yet. If you go round this paddock, you'll see 500 riders with things on – on their knees, on their arms, on their shoulders, on their neck..."You should be more concerned about Valentino at the moment anyway. It's good PR for the Grand Prix – will he ride? Won't he ride? – so I just wanted to be in on that! When it comes to Silverstone, just wait. I'll be arriving in a Mummy's outfit!"