Ducatis off to a flyer in FP1

Starts to a home race don't get much better. Andrea Dovizioso began the Italian Grand Prix in the best possible fashion, topping MotoGP FP1 by two tenths of a second in a session that bodes well for Ducati's hopes of a strong Sunday.“Nothing is impossible,” was Jorge Lorenzo's response to whether a grand prix win around the glorious Tuscan venue was within his means. On this evidence, the three-time world champion has the tools at his disposal, as test rider Michele Pirro followed Dovizioso in second.Lorenzo was a promising sixth, while two other Ducatis – Hector Barbera in fifth and Danilo Petrucci in seventh – occupied places in the top seven. Times were quick too, as Dovizioso's 1m 47.394s was close to three tenths under the official lap record.Ducati's quest for a first win in front of its home fans since 2009 was undoubtedly aided by a private factory test here last month. Nonetheless, FP1 represents a strong start, with even its satellite machines enjoying a healthy top speed advantage. Seven of the eight fastest machines hail from Bologna.Maverick Viñales led the Japanese resistance, ending the 45 minutes third quickest, 0.275s back of Dovizioso's quickest time, and narrowly clear of fellow Yamaha man Johann Zarco. The Frenchman's fellow rookie and team-mate Jonas Folger also showed well in eighth, after a sustained time at the top of the time sheets.Honda bosses may be mildly concerned at the shape of the top ten. Reigning world champion Marc Marquez was just ninth fastest, albeit little over half a second back of Dovizioso, while Cal Crutchlow was tenth. Dani Pedrosa, currently title leader Viñales' most prominent pursuer, was 13th.And what of Italian icon Valentino Rossi? Although appearing in some discomfort, and motioning to his right ribs when in the Movistar Yamaha garage, the nine-time world champion came through the first test of the all-important weekend unscathed.Rossi was 15th quickest, 1.1s off the top and managed 15 laps as he slowly got up to speed – not a bad effort, considering the lesions to his kidneys, liver and torso he sports, courtesy of a painful motocross fall last Thursday.1. Andrea Dovizioso2. Michele Pirro3. Maverick Viñales4. Johann Zarco5. Hector Barbera6. Jorge Lorenzo7. Danilo Petrucci8. Jonas Folger9. Marc Marquez10. Cal Crutchlow11. Andrea Iannone12. Alvaro Bautista13. Dani Pedrosa14. Aleix Espargaro15. Valentino Rossi16. Scott Redding17. Jack Miller18. Tito Rabat19. Loris Baz20. Pol Espargaro21. Sam Lowes22. Karel Abraham23. Bradley Smith24. Sylvain Guintoli