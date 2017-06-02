Crutchlow fastest in FP2, scare for Vinales

Cal Crutchlow shot from 15th to 1st in the final stages of Free Practice 2 for the Italian MotoGP at Mugello.
The Englishman finished the session 0.161s ahead of Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso, the morning pace setter, on a day when the likes of reigning champion Marc Marquez and home hero Valentino Rossi were left outside the top ten.
Marquez and title leader Maverick Vinales were among seven riders not to improve in the scorching afternoon session.
Repsol Honda's Marquez appeared not to use a new tyre at the end and was 13th on the combined timesheets, albeit just 0.615s from Crutchlow.
Title leader Vinales had a far more dramatic FP2, being fortunate to escape injury in a massive accident when he lost the front of his Yamaha on the kerbs at the fast Arrabbiata 2 right hander.
The young Spaniard eventually returned on his spare bike in the closing stages and would end the day fifth overall (+0.3s).
Team-mate Valentino Rossi, riding with chest and stomach injuries from last week's motocross accident, avoided any such incidents on his way to 12th in FP2 (0.635s) and 14th overall.
Rossi completed 15 laps this morning and 19 this afternoon. Like Vinales, the #46 tried the special Yamaha fairing, but this time seemingly without any internal winglets fitted.
Triple MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo was another name further down the timesheets than expected, being left tenth overall for Ducati - but only 0.382s from Crutchlow - after failing to improve in FP2.
Filling the void at the sharp end were Jonas Folger and Ducati wild-card Michele Pirro, in an excellent third and fourth overall.
Folger's Monster Yamaha Tech 3 team-mate and fellow rookie Johann Zarco claimed sixth as he again focussed on softer tyres and was followed on the combined timesheets by Repsol Honda's Dani Pedrosa, Avintia Ducati's Hector Barbera and Aspar Ducati's Alvaro Bautista.
Aprilia riders Aleix Espargaro and Sam Lowes joined Vinales in falling during the afternoon, the English rookie also suffering technical problems. Pramac's Danilo Petrucci was seen pushing his Ducati off track earlier in the 45-minutes.
With the fine weather expected to continue those outside the top ten will not be too concerned, with lap times set to tumble yet again in Saturday's FP3.
CLICK HERE for the full results
.
1. Cal Crutchlow
2. Andrea Dovizioso
3. Jonas Folger
4. Johann Zarco
5. Dani Pedrosa
6. Hector Barbera
7. Alvaro Bautista
8. Andrea Iannone
9. Michele Pirro
10. Danilo Petrucci
11. Jorge Lorenzo
12. Valentino Rossi
13. Maverick Viñales
14. Marc Marquez
15. Scott Redding
16. Aleix Espargaro
17. Jack Miller
18. Tito Rabat
19. Loris Baz
20. Sam Lowes
21. Karel Abraham
22. Pol Espargaro
23. Bradley Smith
24. Sylvain Guintoli
Want more? CLICK HERE for the MotoGP Homepage...