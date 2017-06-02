Crutchlow fastest in FP2, scare for Vinales

Cal Crutchlow shot from 15th to 1st in the final stages of Free Practice 2 for the Italian MotoGP at Mugello.The Englishman finished the session 0.161s ahead of Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso, the morning pace setter, on a day when the likes of reigning champion Marc Marquez and home hero Valentino Rossi were left outside the top ten.Marquez and title leader Maverick Vinales were among seven riders not to improve in the scorching afternoon session.Repsol Honda's Marquez appeared not to use a new tyre at the end and was 13th on the combined timesheets, albeit just 0.615s from Crutchlow.Title leader Vinales had a far more dramatic FP2, being fortunate to escape injury in a massive accident when he lost the front of his Yamaha on the kerbs at the fast Arrabbiata 2 right hander.The young Spaniard eventually returned on his spare bike in the closing stages and would end the day fifth overall (+0.3s).Team-mate Valentino Rossi, riding with chest and stomach injuries from last week's motocross accident, avoided any such incidents on his way to 12th in FP2 (0.635s) and 14th overall.Rossi completed 15 laps this morning and 19 this afternoon. Like Vinales, the #46 tried the special Yamaha fairing, but this time seemingly without any internal winglets fitted.Triple MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo was another name further down the timesheets than expected, being left tenth overall for Ducati - but only 0.382s from Crutchlow - after failing to improve in FP2.Filling the void at the sharp end were Jonas Folger and Ducati wild-card Michele Pirro, in an excellent third and fourth overall.Folger's Monster Yamaha Tech 3 team-mate and fellow rookie Johann Zarco claimed sixth as he again focussed on softer tyres and was followed on the combined timesheets by Repsol Honda's Dani Pedrosa, Avintia Ducati's Hector Barbera and Aspar Ducati's Alvaro Bautista.Aprilia riders Aleix Espargaro and Sam Lowes joined Vinales in falling during the afternoon, the English rookie also suffering technical problems. Pramac's Danilo Petrucci was seen pushing his Ducati off track earlier in the 45-minutes.With the fine weather expected to continue those outside the top ten will not be too concerned, with lap times set to tumble yet again in Saturday's FP3.1. Cal Crutchlow2. Andrea Dovizioso3. Jonas Folger4. Johann Zarco5. Dani Pedrosa6. Hector Barbera7. Alvaro Bautista8. Andrea Iannone9. Michele Pirro10. Danilo Petrucci11. Jorge Lorenzo12. Valentino Rossi13. Maverick Viñales14. Marc Marquez15. Scott Redding16. Aleix Espargaro17. Jack Miller18. Tito Rabat19. Loris Baz20. Sam Lowes21. Karel Abraham22. Pol Espargaro23. Bradley Smith24. Sylvain Guintoli