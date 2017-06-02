Marquez: Dani looks really strong…

By Peter McLaren

Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez finished day one of the Italian Grand Prix just 13th on the combined timesheets.The Repsol Honda star was ninth in FP1 and then 14th in FP2, having been one of seven riders that failed to better their lap time in the scorching heat.However the Spaniard was only 0.6s from fastest man Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) and did not fit a soft tyre in the afternoon."Today I concentrated a lot on my race pace, on two different bikes, I tried to find the best compromise for tomorrow," Marquez said."I concentrated basically this morning with the soft front and medium rear and this afternoon I concentrated on the medium front - that in reality is the harder one, because the right side is harder than the 'V' tyre, the hard tyre – and the hard rear."I was not so bad, but still we need to improve in a few points. Of course I didn't put the soft rear and maybe for that reason my position is back at the moment."Tomorrow we will try to be faster but anyway we must improve a few things because this morning I felt really good, but this afternoon with a warmer temperature I suffer a little bit more with the front."Marquez explained that despite the switch to the stiffer front tyre from this weekend, the compounds chosen for this weekend are not ideal for the hardest-braking Hondas."Especially me and Cal, and also Jack a little bit, we are the guys that are pushing the front tyre a little bit more. Also the Honda style is going on the brake point. And yeah, it is too soft for us. Because as I tried to explain before, the medium tyre, right side is harder than the hard tyre. But left side is softer than the hard tyre."So is something strange that when I saw the allocation I say, 'okay, we will suffer'. But is like this, we cannot complain and we need to adapt because it's the same for everyone. We must work on the set-up for try to work well."But yeah this morning everything was okay, but this afternoon with more temperature I struggled a little bit more."Responding to those comments, Michelin stated that Marquez is mistaken in thinking the right side of the medium front tyre is 'harder' than the hard tyre. Michelin also said that Marquez did not try the hard front tyre today and so may have different feedback after FP3.The ultra-close lap times and range of tyre compounds in use today made forecasting race pace hard to predict, but Marquez says that his team-mate Dani Pedrosa is one to watch."At the moment it's quite difficult to say where we are, which rider is the best one, because still we are trying tyres and set-ups. But it looks like Dani is really strong on the race pace and can be one of the favourites on Sunday at the moment."Pedrosa – now second in the world championship after accidents for Marquez and Valentino Rossi in Le Mans - was seventh fastest on Friday, 0.334s from Crutchlow.