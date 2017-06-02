MotoGP »

MotoGP Italy: Marquez: 'Dani looks really strong…'

2 June 2017
"It looks like Dani is really strong on the race pace and can be one of the favourites on Sunday" - Marc Marquez.
Marquez: Dani looks really strong…
MotoGP Italy: Marquez: 'Dani looks really strong…'
Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez finished day one of the Italian Grand Prix just 13th on the combined timesheets.

The Repsol Honda star was ninth in FP1 and then 14th in FP2, having been one of seven riders that failed to better their lap time in the scorching heat.

However the Spaniard was only 0.6s from fastest man Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) and did not fit a soft tyre in the afternoon.

"Today I concentrated a lot on my race pace, on two different bikes, I tried to find the best compromise for tomorrow," Marquez said.

"I concentrated basically this morning with the soft front and medium rear and this afternoon I concentrated on the medium front - that in reality is the harder one, because the right side is harder than the 'V' tyre, the hard tyre – and the hard rear.

"I was not so bad, but still we need to improve in a few points. Of course I didn't put the soft rear and maybe for that reason my position is back at the moment.

"Tomorrow we will try to be faster but anyway we must improve a few things because this morning I felt really good, but this afternoon with a warmer temperature I suffer a little bit more with the front."

Marquez explained that despite the switch to the stiffer front tyre from this weekend, the compounds chosen for this weekend are not ideal for the hardest-braking Hondas.

"Especially me and Cal, and also Jack a little bit, we are the guys that are pushing the front tyre a little bit more. Also the Honda style is going on the brake point. And yeah, it is too soft for us. Because as I tried to explain before, the medium tyre, right side is harder than the hard tyre. But left side is softer than the hard tyre.

"So is something strange that when I saw the allocation I say, 'okay, we will suffer'. But is like this, we cannot complain and we need to adapt because it's the same for everyone. We must work on the set-up for try to work well.

"But yeah this morning everything was okay, but this afternoon with more temperature I struggled a little bit more."

Responding to those comments, Michelin stated that Marquez is mistaken in thinking the right side of the medium front tyre is 'harder' than the hard tyre. Michelin also said that Marquez did not try the hard front tyre today and so may have different feedback after FP3.

The ultra-close lap times and range of tyre compounds in use today made forecasting race pace hard to predict, but Marquez says that his team-mate Dani Pedrosa is one to watch.

"At the moment it's quite difficult to say where we are, which rider is the best one, because still we are trying tyres and set-ups. But it looks like Dani is really strong on the race pace and can be one of the favourites on Sunday at the moment."

Pedrosa – now second in the world championship after accidents for Marquez and Valentino Rossi in Le Mans - was seventh fastest on Friday, 0.334s from Crutchlow.

By Peter McLaren




Want more? CLICK HERE for the MotoGP Homepage...



Top 10 Valentino Rossi Helmet Designs by Crash_net

Tagged as: Dani Pedrosa , Marquez
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Marquez, Italian MotoGP 2017
Vinales, Italian MotoGP 2017
Vinales, Italian MotoGP 2017
Vinales, Italian MotoGP 2017
Folger, Italian MotoGP 2017
Pirro, Italian MotoGP 2017
Rossi, Italian MotoGP 2017
Aleix Espargaro, Italian MotoGP 2017
Pirro, Italian MotoGP 2017
Iannone, Italian MotoGP 2017
Pirro, Italian MotoGP 2017
Lorenzo, Italian MotoGP 2017
Pedrosa, Marquez, Italian MotoGP 2017
Pedrosa, Marquez, Italian MotoGP 2017
Lorenzo, Italian MotoGP 2017
Rossi, Italian MotoGP 2017
Rossi, Italian MotoGP 2017
Folger, Italian MotoGP 2017

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


Garcia

June 02, 2017 5:02 PM

Same again, tyre too soft. Race will be a the hottest time so ...fight for podium, and try not to crash.., maybe the stiffer front will help with that. Pedrosa doesn't suffer so much with the front so he could well do like in Jerez again, although the Yamahas are looking strong here, could be an interesting race...


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 