Zarco: We can be very fast the entire race

2 June 2017
Johann Zarco sets a ferocious, consistent pace in MotoGP FP2, believes he can maintain speed across Sunday's 23-lap race.
Not for the first time in 2017, Johann Zarco had his sights firmly set on Sunday's race from the moment he rolled out of pit lane in FP1 at Mugello, and believes he may well have the pace to repeat his scintillating French Grand Prix showing under the Italian sun.

Zarco was a picture of speed and consistency around the 3.2-mile Tuscan venue on Friday, as he ended the morning session a fine fourth fastest, a place he maintained in the afternoon's FP2 outing, when he was marginally slower than team-mate Jonas Folger.

The double Moto2 champion used a soft rear tyre for a race distance across the two sessions and sounded out confidently on Friday evening, stating “we can be very fast for the entire race.”

“The target is to work for the race and if you can work well then you must be in this top ten this morning and the afternoon so I am very happy with the work we did,” he said. “Using a soft tyre we had the race distance and the performance is good.

“In the afternoon we found some solutions on the bike to be more comfortable and to be able to do constant lap-times. FP3 will – again – like a qualifying so we have to manage it well to stay there.

“I used a medium tyre and then soft this morning and this afternoon soft and hard. We tried to understand what is the best for the race and can we be very fast in 47s for the entire race. We need Saturday morning for the confirmation.

“If I feel very good on the bike, I have good grip, can turn and have confidence with the front I can sometimes use [another] line for overtaking.

“Today, this afternoon I made three nice overtakings to prepare, just in case. When you are able to do this then it is already a positive point because you can ride the bike well.”

In FP1, Zarco sampled Mugello's notorious front straight and left kink that proceeds San Donato on a 260bhp MotoGP machine for the first time. The Frenchman's Tech 3 M1 was clocked at 210mph that morning, a full 32 quicker than the quickest Moto2 speed of the day.

On attacking that famous stretch of tarmac this morning, Zarco said, “On the straight it is pushing a lot. In the corners you can manage but the straight is strange. I expect to have wheelie and something unstable but it is the rear that is jumping and pushing all your body on the front of the bike: I did not expect that. So I need good balance for braking.”

By Neil Morrison


Zarco
