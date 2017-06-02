Second quickest Dovizioso not losing focus

By Neil Morrison

Fastest in FP1, second in FP2, Andrea Dovizioso stated he was “really happy” with the first day of free practice for the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello, but stressed the need to continue work to rectify Ducati's turning deficit.Dovizioso was content to see the Ducati GP17 performing well in Mugello's heavy braking and acceleration zones, as well as the sizable front straight, which allows him to exercise a considerable top speed advantage.Yet Mugello's wonderful, sweeping layout includes five 'S' bends, each of which requiring riders to change direction at speed, a facet not always suited to the Bologna machine's characteristics.Still, Dovizioso was largely positive when viewing day one at his home race.“We are very happy with how we started today because this morning in the good condition and this afternoon in the hot our speed was there,” said Dovizioso, 0.161s slower than pace setter Cal Crutchlow in FP2. “I'm really happy about that.“We have to try and reduce the gap that we have in the middle of the corner. It's the only point where I lose in this track. When I follow some other riders I'm really strong in acceleration, in braking and on the straight especially.“But, still in the middle of the corner we lose too much and I think that will be the key for the race. When you go into the race with the hot conditions, with the full tank, everything is harder for everybody. That will make the difference.“We are happy how we started the day. We have to see tomorrow how much Ducati can improve. For sure, the test we did here helped us to start with a good base. The speed we did today, it was really good so I'm really happy.”With Valentino Rossi riding in considerable pain, Maverick Viñales crashing at 130mph in the afternoon, and Marc Marquez outside the top ten in FP2, does Dovizioso sense an opportunity to win his home GP? The 31-year old isn't taking anything for granted on Friday.“I don't look at the weekend in this way. For sure we are in a good situation now because we started this morning with good speed. We have to speak about this tomorrow at this time. Friday is early.“I know how strong the other competitors are, the positive and negative points of the competitors, about the riders and the bikes. So for sure our bike here suits better the track but when you're in the race, if you have a limit, you have to work on that limit.“That limit can make a difference in the race. We have to work on the mid-race, especially when you start with a good speed. We have to try and improve this. Some things we can improve a little bit, some things no.”One of the possible talking points of the weekend was Ducati's lack of performance due to the lack of winglets for this race in 2017. A recent private test here however aided the factory's preparation in dealing with this loss.“We already did a test here and already saw the difference. We arrived here prepared. No big difference really. The straight maybe, with a wheelie and for the first braking you have to be very precise about the line.“Last year, we jumped with the rear but without the winglets we make a wheelie. So, the movement and shifting is different. But apart from that, like I say, most of the time, when the wheelie is not so important I prefer to ride the bike without winglets. So I think this is the reason why we are quite fast.”On how that affects acceleration, he continued, “When we did the test we were a little bit scared about that but the bike worked well here. I think it was because the last corner is quite fast so the wheelie is important but not so much. Just on the first braking we have to be careful. About the speed you have to do on the acceleration, we don't lose too much. I don't think it's a negative point for us.”