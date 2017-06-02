Lorenzo loses grip after competitive start

By Peter McLaren

Jorge Lorenzo made a solid start to his first Italian MotoGP as a Ducati rider with sixth in FP1, but slipped back to tenth overall in the afternoon session.The triple MotoGP champion felt he was capable of setting a lap time to match team-mate and session leader Andrea Dovizioso in the morning, but concerned by a loss of grip in the afternoon."The thing is with this bike you always need to work a lot with the setting, to create the perfect setting for the track and to get a very good result. I still have a lack of experience, and I still need more time to work on the setting," Lorenzo said."Anyway in the morning, I was competitive, even if I don't feel very comfortable on braking and in many parts of the track. Especially I was able to be quite competitive with the medium rear tyre and also very competitive with the soft rear tyre."I just missed the last corner - I found Guintoli in the middle and I had to close the throttle - and I lose half a second. If not, my lap time would be the same as Dovi."In the afternoon we changed the setting, we lost a little bit of grip. We made a lot of laps with an old tyre, to be honest I lost a little bit of competitivity. But especially with a new tyre, for some reason we have to understand, I could only improve half a second."That's why we were in 11th place. So we need to understand how to find the best setting for me in this track, and like this I will be competitive in all the conditions and also to make one lap. For the moment I'm not satisfied and we need to work a lot to find grip."Ducati held a recent private test at the Mugello circuit, albeit before the switch to the stiffer front tyre was confirmed. Lorenzo has made his opposition to the change clear, wanting the option to use either front tyre, but said the stiffer version was fine in the Friday heat."At the test we had a different setting and with the [stiffer] '70' I didn't like it so much. But today to be honest the tyre works quite well, some little vibration in some braking, but in general the 70 is working well in warm weather, so it's not a problem."It has more stability in hard braking, with the bike straight, but less edge grip. I said before, with warm weather you can manage. The problem will be with cool conditions, when the [stiffer] tyre will be too rigid to gain the grip in the corner."This morning, without this slowing down in the last corner, I could do 1m 47.3. In the test I only made 1m 48.5, so it's 1.2 seconds faster. That's why I was satisfied. But I wasn't satisfied in the afternoon, because somehow I couldn't take profit from the new soft tyre when I put it in."Dovizioso finished the day second quickest to Cal Crutchlow, with Ducati test rider Michele Pirro in fourth.