Sunday’s race ‘is Dovizioso’s to lose’, says Crutchlow

By Neil Morrison

Cal Crutchlow believes Sunday's MotoGP race is ex-Ducati team-mate Andrea Dovizioso's to lose, after the Englishman pipped the Italian to the fastest Friday free practice time at Mugello.The Englishman posted a fastest time of 1m 47.365s in the closing minutes of FP2, an effort that was close to three tenths under the 3.2-mile circuit's official lap record, and 0.161s quicker than Dovizioso.Still, when considering Ducati's recent private test at its home venue, along with Mugello's home straight, which allows the GP17 to exercise its considerable top speed advantage, Crutchlow feels Dovizioso is extremely well placed to win his home grand prix.“Dovi, at the moment it is his to lose. They have the most amount of testing around here. Dovi and Pirro; he has good pace. It is Dovi's to lose at the minute. They have so much testing and data around here.“From about half way down the straight – so by the pitboards – they have four tenths of a second down to braking at the first corner. We know because we have the study [filming]. They have a big advantage for sure but you cannot count of Maverick [Viñales], Vale [Rossi], Marc [Marquez]. Dani has great pace as well.”And what of Marc Marquez, 13th fastest in FP2? Was Crutchlow surprised? “No, because I know his situation. I know what tyre he was using and when. I know the power, the engine brake mode and everything. So I am not surprised. Will he be on the front row tomorrow? Yes. I'll be happy with the front two rows, as long as I am not near the back like I was last year.”Speaking of his feelings aboard Honda's RC213V around the Tuscan venue, Crutchlow continued, “I didn't put a bad lap together but it also wasn't a perfect lap. I think there is probably another second to come, especially tomorrow in a little cooler conditions tomorrow. I think we will be faster.“I made the best of the situation this afternoon. I didn't feel great at the start and had a few issues. I was held up a few times and kept cool and calm and kept the pace.“We changed the front tyre to what they call the medium but we have no idea this weekend. I don't think anybody agrees with the order they are in. Zarco used a soft in Le Mans and then this morning he left with the hard. He knows the hard is not the hard!“The medium seems to be the hardest at the moment and I changed to this for the run and used a soft rear tyre. I knew the pace was there but I didn't take so many risks at the start. Once I pushed then I didn't need to do it again. I already have a sore wrist.”And on that right wrist that is currently bandaged, he added, “It is definitely sore. Not so much on the bike but when you stop. Changing direction it is hard at the minute. Turn one is OK; you don't really realise the speed you are going.”