Valentino Rossi unveils special Mugello helmet

As is a tradition at his home events, Valentino Rossi unveiled a special helmet design on Saturday morning at Mugello.
This year's helmet features a mix of a football theme (for the retirement of Francesco Totti) and a #69 in tribute to Nicky Hayden - the 6 of Rossi's 46 blending with Hayden's number.
Rossi, winner at Mugello from 2002-2008, is battling chest and stomach injuries this weekend following a motocross training accident.
The Italian legend was 14th fastest on Friday, but only 0.6s from the fastest lap time.
The Doctor starts this weekend third in the world championship, 23 points behind Yamaha team-mate Maverick Vinales after falling on the final lap while chasing victory at Le Mans.
UPDATE: Countryman Andrea Iannone has also unveiled a special helmet design, including a tribute to Nicky Hayden.
