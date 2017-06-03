MotoGP »

MotoGP Italy: Rossi stuns with quickest time in FP3

3 June 2017
Valentino Rossi shrugs off the pain to produce a sensation late lap in FP3 at the Italian MotoGP
This will be no exercise in damage limitation. Valentino Rossi stunned the Italian faithful by posting a quickest time in MotoGP FP3 at Mugello that put him 0.3s clear of Marc Marquez, a herculean effort considering his current predicament.

The nine-time world champion made his intentions known early into the morning session by rising into the top ten, before a final dash gave him breathing space at the top of the time sheets.

Rossi had spoken of feeling severe pain in his right arm on Friday, a consequence of a painful motocross fall last Thursday, but there was little evidence of that as he lapped within a tenth of a second of the outright circuit record. From nowhere, a second home pole position on the bounce seems entirely possible.

Until Rossi's late run, Spaniards had occupied the top five places, with Marc Marquez finally showing his cards after an uncharacteristically subdued Friday. The reigning world champion had displaced Jorge Lorenzo's effort by, fittingly, 0.046s.

There were promising signs for Alvaro Bautista - fourth fastest -, who had made improving his qualifying performance a priority this weekend after a string of disappointing results. Maverick Viñales was second before the final ten-minute dash, and reacted well to finish the session 0.429s off the top in fifth.

A surprising name inside the top ten, Tito Rabat was a fine sixth after receiving a helpful tow from Marquez, on the Repsol Honda riders quickest lap. The former Moto2 champion's effort guaranteed Rabat a place in qualifying's top twelve, comfortably his best Saturday showing in MotoGP.

Fast on Friday, Michele Pirro (seventh) and Andrea Dovizioso (eighth) ensured there will be at least three factory GP17 Ducatis in Q2 this afternoon, while Dani Pedrosa – tipped by his team-mate to win on Sunday – was ninth. Surprise early leader Aleix Espargaro held onto an automatic Q2 place with the tenth fastest time.

Friday pace setter Cal Crutchlow had an early crash at the Biondetti chicane, and was unable to better his quick time from FP2 thereafter. The Englishman was twelfth on the combined time sheets, a place behind Johann Zarco, another possible podium contender. Danilo Petrucci suffered the indignity of falling twice, crashing early at turn eleven before sliding out at San Donato.

1. Valentino Rossi
2. Marc Marquez
3. Jorge Lorenzo
4. Alvaro Bautista
5. Maverick Viñales
6. Tito Rabat
7. Michele Pirro
8. Andrea Dovizioso
9. Dani Pedrosa
10. Aleix Espargaro
11. Johann Zarco
12. Scott Redding
13. Danilo Petrucci
14. Cal Crutchlow
15. Hector Barbera
16. Andrea Iannone
17. Jonas Folger
18. Pol Espargaro
19. Loris Baz
20. Sam Lowes
21. Jack Miller
22. Bradley Smith
23. Karel Abraham
24. Sylvain Guintoli

TrueFan

June 03, 2017 10:29 AM

Interesting how much Rossi, Marquez and Lorenzo managed to cut from their best times. Big moves. Rossi, given his training injury...willpower overcomes pain apparently! Dovi still doing well, and Bautista holding his consistency.


