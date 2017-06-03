Rossi stuns with quickest time in FP3

This will be no exercise in damage limitation. Valentino Rossi stunned the Italian faithful by posting a quickest time in MotoGP FP3 at Mugello that put him 0.3s clear of Marc Marquez, a herculean effort considering his current predicament.The nine-time world champion made his intentions known early into the morning session by rising into the top ten, before a final dash gave him breathing space at the top of the time sheets.Rossi had spoken of feeling severe pain in his right arm on Friday, a consequence of a painful motocross fall last Thursday, but there was little evidence of that as he lapped within a tenth of a second of the outright circuit record. From nowhere, a second home pole position on the bounce seems entirely possible.Until Rossi's late run, Spaniards had occupied the top five places, with Marc Marquez finally showing his cards after an uncharacteristically subdued Friday. The reigning world champion had displaced Jorge Lorenzo's effort by, fittingly, 0.046s.There were promising signs for Alvaro Bautista - fourth fastest -, who had made improving his qualifying performance a priority this weekend after a string of disappointing results. Maverick Viñales was second before the final ten-minute dash, and reacted well to finish the session 0.429s off the top in fifth.A surprising name inside the top ten, Tito Rabat was a fine sixth after receiving a helpful tow from Marquez, on the Repsol Honda riders quickest lap. The former Moto2 champion's effort guaranteed Rabat a place in qualifying's top twelve, comfortably his best Saturday showing in MotoGP.Fast on Friday, Michele Pirro (seventh) and Andrea Dovizioso (eighth) ensured there will be at least three factory GP17 Ducatis in Q2 this afternoon, while Dani Pedrosa – tipped by his team-mate to win on Sunday – was ninth. Surprise early leader Aleix Espargaro held onto an automatic Q2 place with the tenth fastest time.Friday pace setter Cal Crutchlow had an early crash at the Biondetti chicane, and was unable to better his quick time from FP2 thereafter. The Englishman was twelfth on the combined time sheets, a place behind Johann Zarco, another possible podium contender. Danilo Petrucci suffered the indignity of falling twice, crashing early at turn eleven before sliding out at San Donato.1. Valentino Rossi2. Marc Marquez3. Jorge Lorenzo4. Alvaro Bautista5. Maverick Viñales6. Tito Rabat7. Michele Pirro8. Andrea Dovizioso9. Dani Pedrosa10. Aleix Espargaro11. Johann Zarco12. Scott Redding13. Danilo Petrucci14. Cal Crutchlow15. Hector Barbera16. Andrea Iannone17. Jonas Folger18. Pol Espargaro19. Loris Baz20. Sam Lowes21. Jack Miller22. Bradley Smith23. Karel Abraham24. Sylvain Guintoli