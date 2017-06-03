Official: Triumph named as Moto2 engine supplier

Triumph 765cc triple Moto2 engine will deliver more power, torque and revs than road version. 133PS predicted and 80Nm torque. — CRASH.NET MotoGP (@crash_motogp) June 3, 2017

Julian Simon has already tested Triumph Moto2 engine at Aragon — CRASH.NET MotoGP (@crash_motogp) June 3, 2017

Poncharal: Triumph a great brand, great history and sound of the triple engine should be tremendous! Also another new brand in the paddock. — CRASH.NET MotoGP (@crash_motogp) June 3, 2017

Triumph will still work with Externpro, to prepare and maintain the Moto2 engines using parts provided. — CRASH.NET MotoGP (@crash_motogp) June 3, 2017

Carmelo Ezpeleta told https://t.co/6weQziU5bt there has been interest from former Moto2 chassis manufacturers in returning to class in 2019 — CRASH.NET MotoGP (@crash_motogp) June 3, 2017



By Peter McLaren

Triumph has been officially confirmed as the future engine supplier for the Moto2 World Championship.The announcement on Saturday at Mugello confirms that the English brand will provide race-tuned 765cc three-cylinder engines for the intermediate class from 2019 until at least 2021.Moto2 has used Honda CBR600 powerplants since replacing the 250cc two-stoke class in 2010. Engine building and maintenance has been carried out by ExternPro, a company based at Aragon, since 2012.The lightly-tuned CBR engines have performed reliably and equally, exactly what the category needed in its formative years.But many will be pleased to see a new manufacturer join the paddock and hope the change can shake-up the class. The bigger engine capacity should also be a better training ground for MotoGP, while putting a clear gap between Moto2 and Supersport.The fastest (600cc) World Supersport race lap in this year's Phillip Island event was less than 0.4s slower than the best Moto2 lap in October's grand prix.It already been confirmed that Magneti Marelli will supply the control Moto2 ECU from 2019. The new Magneti Marelli system is set to offer more advanced electronic controls, to