MotoGP »

Official: Triumph named as Moto2 engine supplier

3 June 2017
Triumph officially confirmed as future Moto2 engine supplier.
Official: Triumph named as Moto2 engine supplier
Official: Triumph named as Moto2 engine supplier
Triumph has been officially confirmed as the future engine supplier for the Moto2 World Championship.

The announcement on Saturday at Mugello confirms that the English brand will provide race-tuned 765cc three-cylinder engines for the intermediate class from 2019 until at least 2021.



Moto2 has used Honda CBR600 powerplants since replacing the 250cc two-stoke class in 2010. Engine building and maintenance has been carried out by ExternPro, a company based at Aragon, since 2012.

The lightly-tuned CBR engines have performed reliably and equally, exactly what the category needed in its formative years.

But many will be pleased to see a new manufacturer join the paddock and hope the change can shake-up the class. The bigger engine capacity should also be a better training ground for MotoGP, while putting a clear gap between Moto2 and Supersport.

The fastest (600cc) World Supersport race lap in this year's Phillip Island event was less than 0.4s slower than the best Moto2 lap in October's grand prix.

It already been confirmed that Magneti Marelli will supply the control Moto2 ECU from 2019. The new Magneti Marelli system is set to offer more advanced electronic controls, to help close the knowledge gap to MotoGP electronics.








By Peter McLaren




Want more? CLICK HERE for the MotoGP Homepage...



Top 10 Valentino Rossi Helmet Designs by Crash_net

« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Triumph Moto2 engine
Simeon, Moto2, Italian MotoGP 2017
Luthi, Moto2, Italian MotoGP 2017
Schrotter, Moto2, Italian MotoGP 2017
Vierge, Moto2, Italian MotoGP 2017
Tarran Mackenzie, Moto2, Italian MotoGP 2017
Kent, Moto2, Italian MotoGP 2017
Aegerter, Moto2, Italian MotoGP 2017
Schrotter, Moto2, Italian MotoGP 2017
Quartararo, Moto2, Italian MotoGP 2017
Raffin, Moto2, Italian MotoGP 2017
Navarro, Moto2, Italian MotoGP 2017
Isaac Vinales, Moto2, Italian MotoGP 2017
Remy Gardner, Moto2, Italian MotoGP 2017
Hernandez, Moto2, Italian MotoGP 2017
Aegerter, Moto2, Italian MotoGP 2017
Pawi, Moto2, Italian MotoGP 2017
Vierge, Moto2, Italian MotoGP 2017

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


SuperSic

June 03, 2017 11:39 AM

Guna4699: The displacement keeps getting bigger in sister class. 250 to 600 and now to 765,, moto2 are not a big deal away from what premier class raced with when stoner was putting raw speed on display with Ducati. Now switching from moto2 to motoGp will be easier but moto3 to moto2 will be a sun and moon.
I've expected for a while that Moto3 will change to a 400cc class. 400cc is big business again in Asian countries. Let the kids go through the rookies championships on 250cc then graduate up to Moto3 400's I say.

Mullet

June 03, 2017 12:23 PM

A Triumph rider pulls into a garage and goes to a mechanic: - There's something wrong with the bike but I can't say exactly what! - Can you describe how the bike is feeling? - Well, it seems to be low on power and sounds like it is only firing on three cylinders!


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 