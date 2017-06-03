Iannone battling sickness: ‘I lose three kilos in four days’

By Neil Morrison

As if reversing Suzuki's ailing fortunes in front of an expectant home crowd was not enough to comprehend, Andrea Iannone has to overcome troublesome stomach issues at the Italian Grand Prix.'The Maniac' was barely able to stand when facing TV cameras in Suzuki's hospitality unit on Friday afternoon, after posting a promising showing in MotoGP FP2. Iannone was eighth fastest, and just 0.4s off pace setter Cal Crutchlow.In his own inimitable way, Iannone spoke of the physical difficulties he has encountered over the weekend to date. “I have much pain in my stomach and I s**t every time,” he said. “But every time water. No s**t, only water. For four days. I lose three kilos.” His reasons for standing up and leaving the pre-event press conference when it was mid-way through on Thursday had become clear.Speaking of his feeling with Suzuki's GSX-RR around the glorious 3.2-mile Italian setting, Iannone explained the set-up was not so different to what he had ridden to a disappointing tenth place at Le Mans. Instead, Mugello's succession of 'S'-bends is more suited to its nimble chassis.“The feeling with the bike is not bad. Better. I think this is one of the best tracks for us and I hope we continue to improve, because this morning to this afternoon the bike the improved a lot. We worked very well. This is very important.“It is the same bike [as Le Mans] but this layout is much better for us. We do not brake so much and we have a big problem when we ask a lot of brake on the bike.”