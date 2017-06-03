Moto3 Mugello: Martin wins late dash for pole

Jorge Martin was the master tactician in a session ruled by mind games and tows, timing his final run to perfection to take pole for the Moto3 Italian Grand Prix in Mugello.The Del Conca Gresini rider was one of the last riders to cross the line with the session best time of 1m 57.176s leading the way for his third consecutive pole, displacing John McPhee who lead briefly after gaining the perfect slipstream in the previous group to cross the line.The strange behaviour in the session can be partly attributed to the large amount of currently undisclosed penalties handed out for practice infringements just before the session, with the British Talent Team rider revealing in parc ferme that a front row qualifying place was crucial as he believes he has a twelve place penalty to deal with.An all Honda provisional front row is completed by championship leader Joan Mir, who crashed his Leopard just minutes in to the session as he exited turn one, with his mechanics frantically repairing the bike in time for a final charge, which the Spaniard made the most of.Fabio DiGiannantonio lead the timesheets for the majority of the session before being knocked back to fourth on the second Gresini entry, he remains the top home rider.He is joined on row two by Nicolo Bulega, the best of the Sky Racing VR46 riders and top KTM on the grid despite a dramatic fall at turn fourteen, leading to yet another trip to the medical centre for the Italian on his way to fifth, with Juanfran Guevara sixth for RBA.Romano Fenati will be pushing hard from seventh for Marinelli Rivacold Snipers,with Marcos Ramirez again impressing in eighth for Platinum Bay Real Estate and Bo Bendsneyder who's late charge pulled him up to ninth for Red Bull KTM Ajo.Tatsuki Suzuki had a lap cancelled late on demoting him to tenth for SIC58 Squadra Corse.Manuel Pagliani was the best of the rookies in 18th for CIP.Edoardo Sintoni ( 3570-MTA ) has a wild-card ride this weekend, but was over three seconds of the place in 31st.