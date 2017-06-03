MotoGP »

MotoGP Italy: Vinales beats Rossi to Mugello pole

3 June 2017
Maverick Vinales takes pole position for the Italian MotoGP ahead of home hero Valentino Rossi.
MotoGP title leader Maverick Vinales held of team-mate and home hero Valentino Rossi by 0.239s to claim pole position for Sunday's Italian MotoGP.

Rossi, who arrived in Italy with chest and stomach injuries from a motocross accident, was just 14th fastest on Friday but a revelation on Saturday.

The Italian led FP3 and almost repeated the feat in FP4, until a 'stupid mistake' saw him slide-off after losing his footing at the end of the session.

The first qualifying runs ended with Vinales - who suffered a 130mph accident on Friday - in second place behind Pramac's Danilo Petrucci, and Rossi in fifth.

Vinales then claimed what would be pole on his penultimate lap, with Rossi initially slotting into third - before countryman Petrucci was stripped of his best lap time due to exceeding track limits.

Rossi's FP3 lap was actually quicker than his qualifying effort and would have been good enough for pole.

Petrucci's demotion also put factory Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso onto the front row, ahead of Ducati wild-card Michele Pirro, plus Repsol Honda team-mates Dani Pedrosa and Marc Marquez.

Reigning champion Marquez found himself stuck behind Johann Zarco on his final lap - the spectacular Tech 3 rookie strangely lapping slower in Q2 than in the previous Q1 session, when he was fastest.

Row three of Sunday's grid will be an all-Ducati line-up formed by Jorge Lorenzo, Alvaro Bautista and Petrucci. Rabat (Marc VDS Honda), Zarco and Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia, who fell) completed the Qualifying 2 competitors.

Rossi has not won his home Italian round since 2008, the last of seven Mugello victories in a row. Might he finally add to that tally on Sunday?

Vinales will start the race with a 17-point lead over Pedrosa, 23-point lead over Rossi and 27-point advantage over Marquez.

1. Maverick Viñales
2. Valentino Rossi
3. Andrea Dovizioso
4. Michele Pirro
5. Dani Pedrosa
6. Marc Marquez
7. Jorge Lorenzo
8. Alvaro Bautista
9. Danilo Petrucci
10. Tito Rabat
11. Johann Zarco
12. Aleix Espargaro


Liam48

June 03, 2017 2:27 PM

Vinales is just making everyone aware why he leads the championsnship. Great effort by Rossi, Could he have got pole without that crash in FP4 as he was using his second bike, who knows. He has been fast today, could he possibly win tomorrow with those injuries? Rabat, where has that speed come from?


