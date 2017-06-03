MotoGP »

MotoGP Italy: Zarco: Why not the soft?

3 June 2017
"It's the opposite to what people are doing, but for me it gave me confidence and feeling..."
MotoGP star rookie Johann Zarco is once again hinting that he will buck the trend in terms of tyre choice in Sunday's Italian MotoGP.

The Monster Yamaha Tech 3 rider, a stunning second last time at Le Mans, has made great use of soft tyres in previous events and is considering similar tactics - at least for the front - at Mugello.

"To be strong and play my options for the end of the race, the harder tyre on the rear could be a very good option. And then for the front we must decide, but why not the soft?" Zarco said.

"It's the opposite to what people are doing, but for me it gave me confidence and feeling..."


The reigning double Moto2 champion was quickest in Qualifying 1, but only eleventh in Qualifying 2.

"When you give all your energy to do this lap time on your limit to crash in all corners, it's difficult to give the same energy again in Qualifying 2," he explained. "That has been one point and then the opponents with new tyres, when they have a lot of grip, they are able to use it for just one lap and for me I'm still struggling for that this weekend.

"I did my best but I didn't want to crash so eventually I finished 11th. Anyway, I am very happy about my performance in FP4 because riding with the soft tyres was ok, but when we ran with the harder compound there was an improvement. There are some positive points when the tyres become worn so this can be my advantage tomorrow.

"When I start from 11th, I need to keep calm, but from the midpoint of the race I can make a difference and I am confident."

Top 10 Valentino Rossi Helmet Designs by Crash_net

Guna4699

June 03, 2017 4:21 PM

There is always a momentum to carry in this layout so there isn't any sharp acceleration or deceleration except for the san donato braking. Layout isn't going to punish the tyres but track temps and possible battle could hinder his mission of softs when having come from 11th. He has been breaking the moulds of premier class since Qatar Sunday, why not this too.

MikoGP

June 03, 2017 5:49 PM

After his rampage at jerez and then his start at le mans, I don't see 11th being an obstacle. .. will probably be 7th by corner 1 and 4th at end of 1st lap! The guy is crazy and amazing!


