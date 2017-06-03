Strong Saturday propels Rossi onto home front row

Valentino Rossi produced some Mugello magic in front of his home fans on Saturday.Just 14th on Friday as he battled chest and stomach injuries from a recent motocross accident, the Italian soared to the top in the Saturday morning session, setting what would be the best lap of the day.Riding with a special helmet design paying tribute to newly retired footballer Francesco Totti and the late Nicky Hayden, Rossi came close to repeating the feat in FP4, on hard tyres, until a late fall when his foot slipped off the footpeg.Back on the soft rear tyre for qualifying, combined with the hard front, Rossi outpaced all but team-mate and title leader Maverick Vinales to claim second on the grid.The #46 was 0.239s behind Vinales and 0.021s ahead of Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso."Until Tuesday I thought it was impossible to race here and I was very, very sad. But my condition got better and it is like a gift to be here, so I have to give the maximum to make a good race, also for the fans," said Rossi."Yesterday I had a lot of pain, it was difficult to concentrate and I didn't feel good with the bike. I was very worried because for us it is important to understand if it was just in Le Mans that we understand the right way [to set-up the bike], and yesterday I was 14th."But I was optimistic we had some cards to play and today I was always quite strong from the morning, also with the race tyres."This afternoon I was also strong, but unfortunately I made a stupid mistake at the end of FP4 and I slid off. Fortunately it was no problem, also because it was with the second bike, so I didn't damage the best bike."However, I lost a bit of feeling, so to make this second place in qualifying was good, even better than normal."Having fallen while battling Vinales for victory on the final lap in Le Mans, Sunday's race could turn into a rematch for the Movistar Yamaha riders. But this time Rossi believes many other riders can be in contention."I think the race will be very tough from every angle, because it looks like there are six other bikes with the same pace, so to start from the front row is very important," he said."I don't have any pain when I ride, this is so important, but I need more time to recover [energy] so the race will be more hard than normal. But I hope to continue to improve, like I improved from yesterday to today."Rossi was unbeaten at Mugello from 2002-2008, but has finished no higher than third since and suffered a massive engine failure in last year's race. The 38-year-old has pledged to give his maximum to reward the fans covering the Mugello hills on Sunday."It is always a special emotion. I'm lucky because around the world I have a lot of fans, but here in Italy it is special," he said."Mugello is also more special for the topography of the hills around the track - when you ride you can see the fans. We expect a lot of people tomorrow. For sure it is a great pleasure and an extra motivation to give maximum."And what is Rossi's favourite Mugello helmet?"My favourite is still 2008, the face, that one was most iconic of my career. This year it is for Francesco Totti, who last Sunday [retired]. He is one of my idols from when I was young and one of Italy's greatest sportsman in the last 20 years."It is maybe difficult to explain but one time Totti made the 'spoon' [lob] in the semi-final against Holland. On Sunday I was in bed and could not move and my friend, because we saw Totti on TV, joke with me and say 'Next Sunday you can make the same, make the spoon', because it's something you only do if you are at 100%!"Rossi is third in the world championship, 23 points behind Vinales.