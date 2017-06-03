'Nervous' to pole for Vinales

By Peter McLaren

MotoGP championship leader Maverick Vinales overcame nerves from Friday's 130mph accident to claim pole position for the Italian Grand Prix.The Movistar Yamaha rider held off a strong Saturday challenge from injured team-mate Valentino Rossi to take his third pole in six attempts by 0.230s over the home hero."After yesterday's crash, in FP3 I was quite nervous on the bike," admitted Vinales, who will be seeking his fourth win of the season on Sunday."But then in FP4 we modified the bike a bit, I was feeling better, especially with the front, and then in qualifying I gave my best. Still I have some pain from yesterday, but for riding it is not a problem and tomorrow I'll be really motivated for sure."I think everyone is so close, so I have to be really intelligent and smart: The first three laps of the race are going to be really important. If I feel good and ready, I'll push hard from the beginning because there are many riders that can do great lap times."Vinales will start Sunday's race with a 17-point lead over Honda's Dani Pedrosa, who qualifying in fifth. Rossi is currently 23-points behind after falling while trying to catch Vinales on the final lap in Le Mans.