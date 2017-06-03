MotoGP »

MotoGP Italy: 'Nervous' to pole for Vinales

3 June 2017
"After yesterday's crash, in FP3 I was quite nervous on the bike" - Maverick Vinales.
MotoGP championship leader Maverick Vinales overcame nerves from Friday's 130mph accident to claim pole position for the Italian Grand Prix.

The Movistar Yamaha rider held off a strong Saturday challenge from injured team-mate Valentino Rossi to take his third pole in six attempts by 0.230s over the home hero.

"After yesterday's crash, in FP3 I was quite nervous on the bike," admitted Vinales, who will be seeking his fourth win of the season on Sunday.

"But then in FP4 we modified the bike a bit, I was feeling better, especially with the front, and then in qualifying I gave my best. Still I have some pain from yesterday, but for riding it is not a problem and tomorrow I'll be really motivated for sure.

"I think everyone is so close, so I have to be really intelligent and smart: The first three laps of the race are going to be really important. If I feel good and ready, I'll push hard from the beginning because there are many riders that can do great lap times."

Vinales will start Sunday's race with a 17-point lead over Honda's Dani Pedrosa, who qualifying in fifth. Rossi is currently 23-points behind after falling while trying to catch Vinales on the final lap in Le Mans.


By Peter McLaren


