Dovizioso: Best weekend of the year

Andrea Dovizioso put Ducati on the front row for their all-important home Italian MotoGP at Mugello.Dovizioso was best-of-the-rest behind Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi in qualifying, and believes his race pace is very similar to the Movistar Yamaha riders."I'm so happy to start from the first row," smiled Dovizioso. "All the Ducatis work quite this weekend and tomorrow I think a lot of Ducatis can make a good result. I'm happy about what we did in FP4, we improved the bike with a used tyre and our speed was good. Similar to them [Yamahas], I think we have chance to start with them and we will see during the race."23 laps is a long race, Mugello is one of the most difficult races because physically no-one can push 100% from beginning to end so everybody will make a strategy. But the speed is there and I'm happy about that. The lap time in qualifying confirmed the great job we did this weekend. It's the best weekend of the year for us."As well as data from a recent test, Ducati also has its renowned top speed advantage to call upon on the fastest straight of the year."For sure it's one card I will use," said Dovizioso. "Our bike here works quite well, but still in the corner we are not fast. But we are quite competitive in braking and very strong in fifth and sixth on the straight. So the lap time and pace in FP4 was very similar, my pace as them [Yamahas], but it's about positive and negative. We have completely different bikes."Dovi has been absent from the MotoGP podium since the season-opening race in Qatar, while Ducati hasn't won its home race since Casey Stoner in 2009.Wild-card Michele Pirro backed up Dovizioso's performance with fourth place, with Jorge Lorenzo in seventh. Just behind Spaniard, satellite riders Alvaro Bautista and Danilo Petrucci made it five Ducatis in the top nine.