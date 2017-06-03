Lorenzo aiming high: I feel more comfortable than ever

By Neil Morrison

The noises coming out of Ducati's official riders on Saturday evening were more than promising. Andrea Dovizioso said the feeling aboard the GP17 at Mugello was the best he had experienced since Qatar two months before. Jorge Lorenzo meanwhile said he has never felt better when riding in red.There was an air of quiet confidence around the Majorcan. Just ninth in FP4 then two places higher in qualifying, Lorenzo's outright pace was no match for the Movistar Yamahas of Maverick Viñales and Valentino Rossi. Yet his pace was not only consistent; it was more or less a match for the best on offer.It was telling to hear Lorenzo dismiss a question that suggested an appearance on Sunday's podium could represent the height of his ambition. “I would like more than a podium,” came the instant retort.For a man who last finished outside the top two at Mugello in 2008, the sixth race of the year appears to represent a possibility of challenging at the very front, or, at the very least, reducing the gap to the leaders, which clocked in at 14 seconds at Jerez.“I'm quite satisfied about the new setting I had today,” began the 30-year old. “I think the setting will help us not only for here, but in the future, in the next tracks.“Obviously we didn't solve completely the main problem that we have, but we could reduce a little bit this problem so I'm satisfied. My qualifying lap, I was not explosive on one lap, but I think I have good pace, especially for the first part of the race.“For some reason on this track I wasn't really explosive for one lap, I didn't push so much on new tyres. At Montmelo I improved so much on new tyres, but here for some reason I couldn't improve so much.“The race is completely different, the pace has the potential to be much slower, but in that area I think we are better than ever and we're going to try to demonstrate it tomorrow with a good result.“I feel more comfortable than ever, but still not enough to take profit of all of the potential. There's something still that we missed. For example the Yamaha improved one second, when I can just improve half-a-second, or six tenths.“That's the difference. Finally they could make a 1m 46.5, I could make a 46.9, 47.1, when on pace there is not such a big difference.”Lorenzo's qualifying time of 1m 47.152s was more than half a second slower than pole sitter Viñales, but pace at a private Ducati test at this venue showed the five-time world champion that he can be consistent across a full race distance.“We have to know compared to the other bikes how our rear tyre drops or behaves with the bike. For the first five, 10, 15 laps, I think we can be competitive.“We have to see what happens in the second part. But doing a little simulation in the test, I was really consistent. Hopefully we can be consistent tomorrow, that is an important day.“I would like more than a podium, I would like to make a good start and be able to have a similar pace as the top guys and to improve this 14 seconds of disadvantage that I finished at Jerez.“If this gives me a podium, I will be very happy, if I couldn't finish on the podium but finish very close to the winner I will also be happy.”