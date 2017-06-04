Viñales leads warm-up, Marquez scare

By Neil Morrison

In spite of his grabbing of MotoGP pole position, focus has very much been on Maverick Viñales' illustrious team-mate at the Italian Grand Prix, but the Catalan appears determined to alter that on Sunday as he set the fastest time in warm-up.Vinales, who leads the world championship, posted a 1m 47.3s time on a hard front and rear tyre combination, with Johann Zarco showing his usual electric pace on softs to take the second quickest lap.Appearing to shrug off the food poisoning that has led to his shedding of three kilograms, Andrea Iannone enjoyed a positive session aboard Suzuki's GSX-RR, running toward the front and setting the third best time.The session will be remembered however for yet another Marc Marquez save, this one coming as he approached the fearsome turn one seconds after posting a lap good enough for fourth. The reigning world champion's Honda RC213V shook violently over the crest, forcing the rider to let of the brakes. A fast, shaky and terrifying trip through the gravel ensued. Somehow, Marquez stayed on.Jonas Folger was fifth quickest, a place ahead of Ducati test rider Michele Pirro with Valentino Rossi seventh. Alvaro Bautista (eighth), Aleix Espargaro (ninth) and Danilo Petrucci (tenth) completed the top ten.Front row starter Andrea Dovizioso didn't post a time as he contracted food poisoning overnight. The Italian did an out-lap on his Ducati GP17 before taking to the track again for a practice start in order to preserve energy for today's race.1. Maverick Viñales2. Johann Zarco3. Andrea Iannone4. Marc Marquez5. Jonas Folger6. Michele Pirro7. Valentino Rossi8. Alvaro Bautista9. Aleix Espargaro10. Danilo Petrucci11. Tito Rabat12. Dani Pedrosa13. Jorge Lorenzo14. Cal Crutchlow15. Karel Abraham16. Sam Lowes17. Scott Redding18. Pol Espargaro19. Bradley Smith20. Jack Miller21. Loris Baz22. Hector Barbera23. Sylvain Guintoli24. Andrea Dovizioso