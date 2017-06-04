MotoGP »

MotoGP Italy: Viñales leads warm-up, Marquez scare

4 June 2017
Maverick Viñales tops MotoGP warm-up in cool conditions at Mugello; Marc Marquez suffers huge scare entering the fearsome turn one.
Viñales leads warm-up, Marquez scare
MotoGP Italy: Viñales leads warm-up, Marquez scare
In spite of his grabbing of MotoGP pole position, focus has very much been on Maverick Viñales' illustrious team-mate at the Italian Grand Prix, but the Catalan appears determined to alter that on Sunday as he set the fastest time in warm-up.

Vinales, who leads the world championship, posted a 1m 47.3s time on a hard front and rear tyre combination, with Johann Zarco showing his usual electric pace on softs to take the second quickest lap.

Appearing to shrug off the food poisoning that has led to his shedding of three kilograms, Andrea Iannone enjoyed a positive session aboard Suzuki's GSX-RR, running toward the front and setting the third best time.


The session will be remembered however for yet another Marc Marquez save, this one coming as he approached the fearsome turn one seconds after posting a lap good enough for fourth. The reigning world champion's Honda RC213V shook violently over the crest, forcing the rider to let of the brakes. A fast, shaky and terrifying trip through the gravel ensued. Somehow, Marquez stayed on.

Jonas Folger was fifth quickest, a place ahead of Ducati test rider Michele Pirro with Valentino Rossi seventh. Alvaro Bautista (eighth), Aleix Espargaro (ninth) and Danilo Petrucci (tenth) completed the top ten.

Front row starter Andrea Dovizioso didn't post a time as he contracted food poisoning overnight. The Italian did an out-lap on his Ducati GP17 before taking to the track again for a practice start in order to preserve energy for today's race.

CLICK HERE for the full results.

1. Maverick Viñales
2. Johann Zarco
3. Andrea Iannone
4. Marc Marquez
5. Jonas Folger
6. Michele Pirro
7. Valentino Rossi
8. Alvaro Bautista
9. Aleix Espargaro
10. Danilo Petrucci
11. Tito Rabat
12. Dani Pedrosa
13. Jorge Lorenzo
14. Cal Crutchlow
15. Karel Abraham
16. Sam Lowes
17. Scott Redding
18. Pol Espargaro
19. Bradley Smith
20. Jack Miller
21. Loris Baz
22. Hector Barbera
23. Sylvain Guintoli
24. Andrea Dovizioso

By Neil Morrison


Want more? CLICK HERE for the MotoGP Homepage...






Top 10 Valentino Rossi Helmet Designs by Crash_net

Tagged as: Pirro , Andrea Dovizioso , Valentino Rossi , Bautista , Espargaro , Marquez , Iannone , Petrucci , Folger , Zarco
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Vinales, Italian MotoGP 2017
Paddock, Italian MotoGP 2017
Red Bull KTM hospitality, Italian MotoGP 2017
Red Bull KTM hospitality, Italian MotoGP 2017
Red Bull KTM hospitality, Italian MotoGP 2017
Red Bull KTM hospitality, Italian MotoGP 2017
Red Bull KTM hospitality, Italian MotoGP 2017
Red Bull KTM hospitality, Italian MotoGP 2017
Red Bull KTM hospitality, Italian MotoGP 2017
Red Bull KTM hospitality, Italian MotoGP 2017
Red Bull KTM hospitality, Italian MotoGP 2017
Red Bull KTM hospitality, Italian MotoGP 2017
Red Bull KTM hospitality, Italian MotoGP 2017
Red Bull KTM hospitality, Italian MotoGP 2017
Red Bull KTM hospitality, Italian MotoGP 2017
Red Bull KTM hospitality, Italian MotoGP 2017
Paddock, Italian MotoGP 2017
Red Bull KTM hospitality, Italian MotoGP 2017

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 