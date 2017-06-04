Viñales leads warm-up, Marquez scare

In spite of his grabbing of MotoGP pole position, focus has very much been on Maverick Viñales' illustrious team-mate at the Italian Grand Prix, but the Catalan appears determined to alter that on Sunday as he set the fastest time in warm-up.
Vinales, who leads the world championship, posted a 1m 47.3s time on a hard front and rear tyre combination, with Johann Zarco showing his usual electric pace on softs to take the second quickest lap.
Appearing to shrug off the food poisoning that has led to his shedding of three kilograms, Andrea Iannone enjoyed a positive session aboard Suzuki's GSX-RR, running toward the front and setting the third best time.
The session will be remembered however for yet another Marc Marquez save, this one coming as he approached the fearsome turn one seconds after posting a lap good enough for fourth. The reigning world champion's Honda RC213V shook violently over the crest, forcing the rider to let of the brakes. A fast, shaky and terrifying trip through the gravel ensued. Somehow, Marquez stayed on.
Jonas Folger was fifth quickest, a place ahead of Ducati test rider Michele Pirro with Valentino Rossi seventh. Alvaro Bautista (eighth), Aleix Espargaro (ninth) and Danilo Petrucci (tenth) completed the top ten.
Front row starter Andrea Dovizioso didn't post a time as he contracted food poisoning overnight. The Italian did an out-lap on his Ducati GP17 before taking to the track again for a practice start in order to preserve energy for today's race.
1. Maverick Viñales
2. Johann Zarco
3. Andrea Iannone
4. Marc Marquez
5. Jonas Folger
6. Michele Pirro
7. Valentino Rossi
8. Alvaro Bautista
9. Aleix Espargaro
10. Danilo Petrucci
11. Tito Rabat
12. Dani Pedrosa
13. Jorge Lorenzo
14. Cal Crutchlow
15. Karel Abraham
16. Sam Lowes
17. Scott Redding
18. Pol Espargaro
19. Bradley Smith
20. Jack Miller
21. Loris Baz
22. Hector Barbera
23. Sylvain Guintoli
24. Andrea Dovizioso
By Neil Morrison
