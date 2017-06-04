'Sorry' Rossi misses podium - proud of Migno, Pasini

By Peter McLaren

Valentino Rossi was denied a place on his home Mugello podium by just 1.3s in Sunday's Italian MotoGP.The Movistar Yamaha rider's participation had been thrown into doubt by last week's motocross training accident, which left him with chest and stomach injuries.But a difficult opening day was followed by a surge up the Saturday timesheets and second in qualifying, raising hopes of Rossi finally adding to his seven successive Mugello wins from 2002-2008.Rossi stuck to the script by cutting through plumes of yellow smoke from his adoring fans to snatch the lead at turn one. He then battled with former team-mate Jorge Lorenzo to keep the advantage, until current team-mate and title leader Maverick Vinales moved ahead.The Doctor remained in a podium place before dropping to the tail of a four-rider lead group on lap 14 of 23. Andrea Dovizioso, Vinales and especially Danilo Petrucci remained tantalisingly close, but Rossi simply lacked the physical strength to launch a late attack."For sure is a great shame for the podium, because it's always a more important target here at Mugello in front of all the crowd. And sincerely I believed I could do it, because in the practice I was quite fast," said Rossi, speaking between the Movistar Yamaha trucks on Sunday evening."But inside of me, I also knew that 23 laps would be difficult. During practice, when you do four or five laps, you can recover. But all in a row is more difficult."Already with eight laps to go I was finished. And when you ride this bike and you are not at 100%, everything becomes more difficult. So I tried not to give up and stay behind Petrux, but unfortunately I wasn't strong enough to attack."I am very sorry for the podium. But from the other side, I thought on Tuesday that I would not even be able to race, so it was anyway a good race."Despite his podium disappointment, Rossi was buoyed by the performances of fellow Italians Andrea Migno and Mattia Pasini, who won their respective Moto3 and Moto2 races.Migno's win was especially emotional for Rossi since he rides for the Italian's VR46 squad and it was his very first grand prix victory."Anyway, it was a great day because we are very very proud and very happy for Migno, because they make fantastic work. I was, not crying, but emotional, and I said to him, 'great congratulations, we are very proud'. It's also very important for the team," Rossi said."Also we are very happy for Pasini, because he did the race that every Italian rider dreams about at night," he added, referring to Pasini's third-to-first charge on the final lap. "It's fantastic, and I'm very happy for him, he deserves it, especially after all these physical problems that he has, so he did fantastic."Rossi now turns his attention to next weekend's Catalunya round."There are two races in a row, so it will be hard. But for sure if I continue to recover like this each day, another week is important," he said.Indeed, the technical side could be a bigger concern."I'm a bit worried, because the asphalt in Barcelona is very bad, and the grip level is very low. And this year, in Jerez, with these conditions, we suffered with our bike. But it's very early to say."Anyway, IBarcelona, also with the new layout, so we have to try."Rossi remains third in the world championship but has slipped 30-points behind Vinales, who finished runner-up to Ducati's Dovizioso.