Vinales: We have to be really intelligent

By Peter McLaren

Maverick Vinales has broken over one-win clear of his rivals at the head of the MotoGP World Championship standings, after a runner-up finish at Mugello on Sunday.The Movistar Yamaha rider, competing with arm injuries from Friday's 130mph fall, took the lead from team-mate Valentino Rossi on lap 3 and remained at the head of the field until Andrea Dovizioso made his victory pass on lap 14 of 23.Danilo Petrucci made it a Ducati 1-2 soon after, but Vinales was able to retaliate to claim second place and build an advantage of 26-points over new nearest rival Dovizioso. Rossi is now 30 behind and reigning champion Marc Marquez 37-points adrift."I'm so pleased about being second because today was a difficult day," Vinales said. "Especially after the Friday afternoon crash. I don't crash too much, but when I do it is quite big ones. I was quite lucky to walk away. When I arrived back in the pits and went in our office, the arm was looking really bad. It looked like the bone was out, but finally it was just the muscle."So, I'm quite happy. Today I did many '47 laps trying to push to the maximum I can, but Dovi was really strong today. He was giving his best. I was happy with my bike. I'm a rider that always prepares for he last six, seven laps to push again. Today I thought a lot about the championship. I think today was more important 20 points than 25."Right now we have to look to Andrea," he said of his closest title rival. "He is the second rider in the championship. But we have to focus on ourselves. We know we are quite strong all the time and we have to improve every race. Also I have to improve my riding style, my level."We have many, many opponents. Valentino, Dovi, Marc, Dani. They are all still there. We have to be really intelligent, and when we have the chance to win, take it. But I will also try to be intelligent and not make mistakes as I did in Friday."Vinales' could find that cool and calm approach put to the test next weekend in Barcelona, when he will need to weigh-up the desire to win in front of his home Spanish fans with the level of risk."Montmelo's always a special track. Really good for me, for my riding style and also I hope for the bike. We are in a good moment. We are doing good things. We have many setups in case one didn't work. We will be really motivated."Especially I feel really good with all the fans. For me, it's not an extra pressure. It's more motivation and more desire to win."