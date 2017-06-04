Marquez: ‘Difficult weekend with lots of scares’

By Neil Morrison

There were positives for Marc Marquez in the wake of a sixth place finish at the Italian Grand Prix. For one, he was the top Honda finisher. And less than six seconds back was far from a poor showing at the close of a weekend in which all Honda riders struggled.As Marquez had explained throughout the race weekend, his limiting factor on Sunday was Michelin's front tyre, which he felt was too soft for his late-braking riding style. After starting well, and putting an aggressive move on Maverick Viñales at Bucine to sit third on lap two, Marquez soon found his riding limited as the tyre temperature soared.“I started very strongly and even thought about the win but, well, I quickly saw it would be difficult,” he said. “I started to suffer with the front tyre. People might ask 'why didn't he run the hard tyre?' but the right side of the medium was actually harder but the left side was much softer.“I had to look after the left side and to a lesser extent the right but that was it. I thought about passing Bautista on the last lap but thought what's the point if he passes me back before the line.“A difficult weekend with a lot scares and those happen when you are on the limit. In the end we can take some positives. We were close and not that far from victory…but not close enough. I rediscovered some feeling with the front and the harder tyre but it only gave me eleven laps.”Marquez was powerless to prevent the front four of Andrea Dovizioso, Maverick Viñales, Danilo Petrucci and Valentino Rossi escaping and instead had to contend with Alvaro Bautista in a tight scrap for fifth.Sixth leaves Marquez fourth in the world championship, and 37 points in arrears of title leader Viñales. With that in mind, does next weekend's home race at Montmeló take on added significance?“Important? Crucial? It was this also here and in every race its important to try and win but sometimes you can't. Today I tried and I started quite good and pushed on the first laps and be aggressive and competitive.“[But] When I was in the middle of the group I saw I was taking a lot of risks in the corners and two bikes overtook me on the straight at the same time.“It was difficult to manage that situation with the front tyre. I went out with the medium because the right side was harder than the Hard option; it was not mandatory but it was the only option I had.“I was able to do twelve laps – more or less – and the tyre was destroyed. Even Dani was struggling with the front tyre and me and Cal only had the option to go with the W [medium].”An active participant in a thrilling opening third of the race, the biggest drama of Marquez's day had actually come several hours before, when he saved a huge moment on the fearsome plunge toward turn one.With memories of his terrifying crash at that very spot in 2013 still fresh, Marquez noted how his experience with motocross machinery had come in useful as he attempted to avoid falling when traveling through the gravel trap at high speed.“I had some memories from 2013 because there was a big shake and when that happens with these bikes then the brake pads open and you don't have the front brake. You need to push two or three times and at 300kmph everything comes very quick.“I went on the gravel really quick and was scared. I thought 'it's time to crash…' but I was able to stay on the bike and could slow down before the wall. In fact motocross can also be positive in these situations.”