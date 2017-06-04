Petrucci: I’d have sold my house for home podium!

By Neil Morrison

Danilo Petrucci's face said it all. Finishing third in front of a 98,000 capacity attendance had taken it out of him. “I finished the rear tyre. I finished my breath. [And] I finished my head,” he joked after an emotional podium ceremony.It was a showing that took the breath away of those watching too. The Italian produced a ride of real brilliance, ascending the top ten at a rapid rate and challenging the very best, before staving off Valentino Rossi in what was easily his finest ride in the class of kings.Third place represented a dramatic turnaround for Petrucci, who fell twice in FP3 and then had to navigate a path through the ever-treacherous Q1. After ably doing so, he soon posted a lap good enough for the front row, only to have it chalked off because of exceeding track limits.An all action weekend had its fitting finale, leaving the 26-year old wiping away tears on the podium. “It's incredible,” he began. “If anyone ask me what can you give for stay on the podium on Sunday? I say, I could sell my house to stay on the podium here. It's unbelievable because yesterday was quite strange because I crash the first lap out of the box.“I say, 'OK, a very good morning.' Then I start with the other bike. I start to push, push. My lap time going always down. Then I go down another time. Then I finish the bike.“But in qualifying I start from Q1 and was quite tough to go in, but in Q2 I was maybe more confident compared to the other one. I did a very good lap, but I sincerely don't go over the kerb at turn five, but I continue on the kerb. I passed through the green triangle at the end of the kerb.“It's like a kerb, but it's not painted like one. I did a mistake and everybody say to me, okay, but tomorrow you can be fast. I say, 'OK, but today was only one lap. Tomorrow is 23! Is not so easy.'“I knew that the previous races I start very, very bad but at the end I was quite fast during the race. Today I know that I have to stay with the other guys in the front for do a good race. When I was fourth behind Maverick, Dovi and Valentino, I say, 'You are fourth. Wait for the last lap.' But after a moment I said, 'It's your home grand prix. Try!'“I try with Valentino. I pass him. Then after one lap I pass Maverick. But then I say, okay, it's left only one rider. Try with Dovi, but was not so easy. Was very, very close. Then for stay with him I finish my rear tire. I finish the breath, I finish the head, really and I say, manage to stay up.“When Maverick passed me, I look behind if maybe Valentino was a little bit far, and he was not. But at the end, I managed to stay on the podium and it was a great day for me.”On the task of passing Rossi cleanly in front of his home fans, Petrucci continued, “It was quite difficult to pass him, first of all. I expect him faster. He always gives something more the last laps. I was between 100% and 1%. I said, 'You are on the podium but you have to finish the race first.'“So, with Valentino behind it's never easy. I really give my all that I have. After Jerez, my boss Paolo Campinoti, the boss of Pramac, said today you did a good race but in Mugello you have to make me a good present. I said, where I have to buy it? Then I discover it was not possible to buy a podium. I said, 'I finish the race in the first three.'“Our factory Ducati is 45 minutes from here. Our workshop is in Sienna, it's less than one from here, still in Tuscany. I live two hours from here, so it's our really home Grand Prix. There was a lot of pressure, but I could manage all the weekend. It's incredible.“I'm sorry for Valentino, but races are races. If I could win the race, I tried to win the race, but Dovi was stronger and he really finished me. Even Maverick in the last lap… We fight until 2015, my very first year in MotoGP. It was the first year with Suzuki and we fight a lot. But at the end he always passed me at the last lap.“All the race he was behind, the last two laps he passed me. I remember 2012 my first home Grand Prix I start from last position. In five years there were quite big changes.”