Zarco content with seventh: 'That was the maximum'

By Neil Morrison

Johann Zarco refused to show any sign of disappointment in the wake of a seventh place finish at Mugello, stating the result “was the maximum today”, and explained higher track temperatures prevented him from using a soft/soft tyre combination.It is a sign of the level at which Zarco has been operating that a seventh can be viewed as a little disappointing as the Frenchman showed podium pace on Friday and Saturday morning, leading Cal Crutchlow to cheekily tip him for a race win.Ultimately Zarco chose a hard rear tyre, meaning his early race progress was not as swift as it had been at previous races. It took his ten laps to make his way through a gaggle that included Andrea Iannone and Jorge Lorenzo. By then Alvaro Bautista and Marc Marquez had built up a sizable advantage.“It's complicated starting from 11th position, and I'm usually strong at the beginning of the race, because in the last GPs I was using tyres a little bit softer than my opponents,” said Zarco.“Today, because it was quite hot for the race, we used the hard one, and it's the reason I could not start so fast. But it was a solution to save a good end of race. I had some problems overtaking Iannone, and that's the moment I lose the time.“Then I expect I can catch back Bautista and Márquez, but in this moment, I don't remember, it was maybe 13 laps to go, I had some problem with the front, I was sliding with the rear, but sliding also with the front, I was a little bit worried, thinking, now I'm going to have more and more problems.“And finally, on the last seven or five laps, I could not catch Bautista and Márquez, but Lorenzo was coming back. On these five laps, this hard tyre worked again very well, I got a better feeling than before, so even if I was tired, I could push and save the seventh position, and I think that's the very positive thing from today.“I kept in mind the little light of the podium, because you never know what can happen. I could start maybe with the soft tyres, if the cloud cover remained on the track for the race, we were ready to start with the soft. But we had blue sky and the track temperature got high, so we used the hard one. Sometimes it's possible, but today the maximum was seventh.”Asked whether he was disappointed at the result, Zarco insisted his emotions were quite the contrary. “I feel happy!“Because I must think, where is my maximum? And today, maximum was seventh. So I gave all, and I finished the race, and that's so very important. If you people are disappointed because I missed a second podium, it's the wrong way to think, because I'm learning and they are very strong guys.“Ducati were very strong, we saw it. Not only on the straight, they were able very well here to brake well, good exit, so when you see all the weekend, and also I missed the qualifying, it's positive to be in seventh position.”