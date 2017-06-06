MotoGP »

Date set for 2018 Thailand MotoGP?

6 June 2017
Thailand one of three new events on 2018 MotoGP calendar?
It looks as though a date has been set for the inaugural 2018 Thailand MotoGP round.

According to the Bangkok Post the race will take place on October 5-7, at the Buriram circuit, and precede the current 'flyaway' rounds in Japan, Australia and Malaysia.

The report also states that Thailand is one of three new events next season - alongside Finland (already announced) and Kazakhstan - but adds there will be 20 rounds, which would mean one of the existing venues will be dropped.

However, earlier this year, Dorna suggested Finland may wait until 2019, when the long-awaited Indonesian round may also be ready.


