Marquez relishes revised Circuit de Catalunya layout

Marc Marquez says he's keen to move on from the frustrating Italian MotoGP at his home event in Barcelona as the grid prepares to take on the new final sector layout which he describes as 'interesting and challenging'.The reigning MotoGP world champion struggled to sixth place at Mugello as the top Honda rider to slip to fourth in the riders' championship standings and a hefty 37 points off of leader Maverick Vinales after the opening six races.Having gained confidence at the Circuit de Catalunya at a recent in-season test with his Repsol Honda, Marquez is aiming to banish his frustrations from Italy in front of his home fans.“I'm happy to get back in action soon and to do it at Catalunya, as racing at home in front of all your fans always gives you an extra boost,” Marquez said. “In Italy we managed the situation as well as possible, but we must do better. We have to be able to remain more consistently at a good level.“The test we did at Catalunya some days ago actually went well enough. We did a lot of laps, improving the bike's setup over the day, so we'll try and build on that beginning on Friday.”After testing out the new final sector layout at Circuit de Catalunya, where the F1 layout at turn 10 will be used plus a new turn 13 chicane (before the chicane used for F1), Marquez is intrigued to see how it impacts racing and feels it could benefit his charge.“As for the changes made to the track, I think they're interesting and quite challenging to interpret well,” he said. “The speed and the corners on the rest of the circuit are all similar, while in that sector they're now quite different. But honestly, the layout is so particular that I like it.”Marquez has two career wins at Circuit de Catalunya, one 125cc win in 2010 and one MotoGP win in 2014, but had to settle for second place behind Valentino Rossi 12 months ago.Here is Marc Marquez taking on the new final sector layout during the in-season test last month: