MotoGP Catalunya: Pedrosa hunts for momentum return

6 June 2017
Dani Pedrosa says he's hoping for an upturn in momentum after a difficult Italian MotoGP as he heads to the Catalan MotoGP.
Dani Pedrosa says he's hoping for an upturn in momentum after a difficult Italian MotoGP as he heads to the Catalan MotoGP.

The Repsol Honda rider suffered a disastrous final lap at Mugello when looking to pass Cal Crutchlow for 11th place he lost control of the front-end of his RC213V and skittled both himself and the LCR Honda rider out of the race.

His DNF coupled with other results has seen the Spanish rider tumble down to fifth place in the MotoGP riders' championship albeit level on points with team-mate Marc Marquez.

Having benefitted from the in-season test at Circuit de Catalunya last month, the 2008 Catalan MotoGP race winner is focusing on regaining his sharp-end speed which saw him storm to victory in Jerez a month ago.

"We will work hard to get back to the level we were at before Mugello and try and make good use of the information we gathered during the test we had at Montmelò in May, which was quite positive,” Pedrosa said.

“Besides working on the setup, during the test we had the chance to try the new chicane and the modifications carried out to the layout which is more tight than before in that sector, even if the lap times are similar to the past.

“The surface is really bumpy and that also will be a factor to take into account. We are are ready to give our 100% to get a good result.”

Last year Pedrosa started and finished in third place at the Catalunya MotoGP to take just one of the three rostrums he achieved in 2016.

The Spanish rider has already matched his rostrum record of last season thanks to his Jerez win and two third places in 2017 but his championship progress has been stalled by two DNFs in Argentina and Italy.
