Zarco: Podium will always be the ambition

Johann Zarco says he'll continue to target the MotoGP rostrum at every race in his rookie campaign despite being unable to maintain his charge in Mugello last time out.The Monster Yamaha Tech 3 rider struggled to match the factory Yamahas in Mugello off the back of his maiden MotoGP rostrum at his home event at Le Mans to eventually finish seventh.Zarco has caught the eye for his outstanding rookie performances so far in 2017 which have seen his rise to sixth in the MotoGP world championship standings' and just four points off of Marc Marquez and Dani Pedrosa.The French rider says he aims to continue his podium focus for the remainder of the season and use what set-up information he gained from Mugello to boost his charge at Circuit de Catalunya.“With the experience that I gained in Mugello, I think that I can set up the M1 better and I will push to be as close as possible to the podium, which is the target,” Zarco said. “We achieved this in France, so I will always keep this ambition in my mind in order to collect as many points as possible."The Barcelona round is nice, plus it should be hot. The circuit has a new layout since the terrible accident last year and as a result, it should be much slower than before."Overall, the team and I will need to manage the bike well, do our work and start making a decision about the tyres on Thursday.”