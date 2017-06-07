Rossi: I would have liked week break after Mugello

Valentino Rossi says he would have preferred the typical week break between the Italian and Catalan MotoGP events to gain some vital recovery time after his motocross accident.The Movistar Yamaha rider battled through the pain at his home race after spending a night in hospital with chest and abdomen pain caused by a motocross crash while training ahead of Mugello.Despite missing out on the podium, Rossi was relatively content with fourth place given his physical condition but the nine-time world champion receives little respite from the 2017 MotoGP race calendar as the series heads straight on to Circuit de Catalunya this weekend.Rossi says he would have appreciated the usual week to recover in between the Italian and Catalan rounds but will battle on as he targets the rostrum in Barcelona.“I would have liked to have had a one-week stop after the Mugello race to recover in the best way,” Rossi said. “Anyway, I'm happy with the race I did, the bike rode well and in Barcelona I hope I can be better, I would like to go on the podium.“Barcelona is a circuit that I really enjoy, even if it's a track with less grip, and we will have to try to find a good set-up to make the tyres work best. On Monday we will also have a day of testing and we will use it to try some other solutions.“This is another Grand Prix where there is a beautiful atmosphere, with so many enthusiastic fans. We are ready to do our best.”Rossi claimed an emotional victory at Circuit de Catalunya 12 months ago after the death of Moto2 star Luis Salom in an incident during Friday free practice.The Italian rider sits third in the MotoGP world championship and 30 points off of leader and team-mate Maverick Vinales.