MotoGP »

MotoGP Catalunya: Rossi: I would have liked week break after Mugello

7 June 2017
Valentino Rossi says he would have preferred to have a week break between MotoGP races to gain some vital recovery time after his motocross accident
Rossi: I would have liked week break after Mugello
MotoGP Catalunya: Rossi: I would have liked week break after Mugello
Valentino Rossi says he would have preferred the typical week break between the Italian and Catalan MotoGP events to gain some vital recovery time after his motocross accident.

The Movistar Yamaha rider battled through the pain at his home race after spending a night in hospital with chest and abdomen pain caused by a motocross crash while training ahead of Mugello.

Despite missing out on the podium, Rossi was relatively content with fourth place given his physical condition but the nine-time world champion receives little respite from the 2017 MotoGP race calendar as the series heads straight on to Circuit de Catalunya this weekend.

Rossi says he would have appreciated the usual week to recover in between the Italian and Catalan rounds but will battle on as he targets the rostrum in Barcelona.

“I would have liked to have had a one-week stop after the Mugello race to recover in the best way,” Rossi said. “Anyway, I'm happy with the race I did, the bike rode well and in Barcelona I hope I can be better, I would like to go on the podium.

“Barcelona is a circuit that I really enjoy, even if it's a track with less grip, and we will have to try to find a good set-up to make the tyres work best. On Monday we will also have a day of testing and we will use it to try some other solutions.

“This is another Grand Prix where there is a beautiful atmosphere, with so many enthusiastic fans. We are ready to do our best.”

Rossi claimed an emotional victory at Circuit de Catalunya 12 months ago after the death of Moto2 star Luis Salom in an incident during Friday free practice.

The Italian rider sits third in the MotoGP world championship and 30 points off of leader and team-mate Maverick Vinales.
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Yamaha , Spain , Valentino Rossi , Catalunya , Mugello , 2017 , Vinales
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Rossi, Italian MotoGP 2017
Rossi, Italian MotoGP 2017
Miller, Italian MotoGP 2017
Miller, Italian MotoGP 2017
Dovizioso, Italian MotoGP Race 2017
Dovizioso, Italian MotoGP Race 2017
Dovizioso, Italian MotoGP Race 2017
Petrucci, Hodgson, Vinales Italian MotoGP Race 2017
Miller, Italian MotoGP Race 2017
Dovizioso, Italian MotoGP Race 2017
Smith, Italian MotoGP Race 2017
Guintoli, Italian MotoGP Race 2017
Folger, Italian MotoGP Race 2017
Crutchlow, Pedrosa Italian MotoGP Race 2017
Lorenzo, Iannone Italian MotoGP Race 2017
Zarco, Italian MotoGP Race 2017
Rossi, Italian MotoGP Race 2017
Dovizioso, Italian MotoGP Race 2017

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


ZeFrenchAngle

June 07, 2017 12:31 PM
Last Edited 20 minutes ago

What ! He would have liked 2 weeks. For what ? Recover and then go back on a motorcross bike ???? No, No, No - Valentino. We don't want that jumping stuff, you are alright with one week. Just chill out and then do some superb magic on Sunday - look at Dovi and his stomach problems, it worked for him ! :-)

Yearby23

June 07, 2017 2:42 PM

Time to beat your team mate Valentino. So far in races both have finished it's 4-0 to Maverick, something that shouldn't happen given it's Maverick's first year on the Yamaha. Both weren't 100% at Mugello, Rossi with his training incident and Maverick with his FP crash. Lets hope both are ready to fight it out this weekend.


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 