Vinales confident with ‘many set-ups’ for home race

Maverick Vinales heads into his home MotoGP event with added confidence having uncovered a number of set-up options which he feels will make the Movistar Yamaha instantly competitive at Circuit de Catalunya.The MotoGP championship leader extended his advantage to 26 points with second place at Mugello, behind race winner Andrea Dovizioso who moved up to second in the standings, and feels he's regained lost momentum after his fall at Circuit of the Americas which was followed by a sixth place at Jerez.Vinales is also assured his riding style on the YZF-M1 will suit the twisty nature of Circuit de Catalunya, including the revised final sector which gained a mixed reception during a recent MotoGP test, and sees no reason why he can't maintain his momentum at his home race.“Montmeló is a very special track for me as it is my home Grand Prix,” Vinales said. “It's a really good track for me and for my riding style and I hope also for the bike.“We are in a good flow, having gained good momentum, so we are strong and confident and we have many set-ups in case one won't work and for that reason I arrive to Montmeló really motivated.“We will try to obtain as many points as we can and we will try to stand on the podium at the end of it, but to do so we have to be smart, also with the tyre selection.”Vinales claimed victory at Circuit de Catalunya in 2012 during his Moto3 days and since moving up to MotoGP he has finished sixth and fourth during his time with Suzuki.